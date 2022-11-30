The politicians who work to defund the police and raise property taxes have been returned to power in Wisconsin's Legislature.
Wait. Didn't the Republicans win most of the legislative contests on Nov. 8? Even coming very close to holding a two-thirds super-majority in both houses?
Yes, they did. And they were helped to a remarkable extent by their best-in-the-nation gerrymanders. Once again, they failed to win the majority of the votes cast in legislative contests and still grabbed nearly two-thirds of the seats. Democracy takes a back seat to these clever election hijackers.
Conversely, the same party that delights in attacking Democrats for supposedly wanting to defund the police and criticizing them for causing property taxes to rise is really the one that is expert at doing both. And they've spent the last 12 years of their reign doing just that.
They're sneaky about it. They indirectly defund local law enforcement by making it impossible for municipalities, particularly the bigger cities, to increase police spending or add a few officers to their forces unless they devastate funding for other city services — like fire departments, parks and garbage collections. They refuse to give local school districts enough state aid to maintain their buildings or improve their curriculums.
And all the while sitting on at least a $6 billion state budget surplus.
Wisconsin passed its income tax law back in 1911, the first state in the nation to do so. The primary goal, the Wisconsin Historical Society points out, was not to raise additional revenue for the state but rather to distribute the tax burden more fairly.
Farmers, with farmland covered by the property tax, had been paying far more toward taxes, proportionally, than businesses or the wealthy. Legislators hoped to even the playing field by passing a state income tax that would send money back to both local governments and the schools, lessening the huge property tax burden.
Today, the income tax funds roughly half of the state budget, but the money going back to the locals hasn't kept pace. Further, the Legislature in its wisdom imposed levy limits on those same local units of government, effectively closing their ability to raise revenue from the property tax, virtually the only source they have.
“Since 2011, for the last decade, municipalities have been under these very kind of tight levy limit restrictions where they can only raise property taxes in their municipality by the rate of net new construction in their community, so essentially the property value from new construction divided by the total property value in the municipality,” explained the Wisconsin Policy Forum researcher Ari Brown in a recent report on the problem.
"Now we’re in a position where after all these years of trying to hold the police department and fire department harmless, we don't really have any other places to cut," Milwaukee's Mayor Cavalier Johnson commented recently. "We are being underfunded by state government and the result is cuts on the ground for services we provide on the local level."
Rather than increase money for local law enforcement, as Gov. Tony Evers proposed in the last state budget, Republican legislators instead directed one-time federal American Rescue Plan funds to take its place. That, Evers and others complained, was a short-term solution that would make matters even worse in the years ahead.
Yet the pleas from local government officials land on deaf ears — the stubborn ideologues in charge of the Legislature.
Nowhere is this penny-wise, pound-foolish attitude more damaging than at the state's local school districts.
Again, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos led the effort to replace increased state aids for local schools with federal COVID-19 money to fill gaps, just as they had done with law enforcement.
But most of that federal funding is running out, and many districts are faced with making deep cuts in their budgets or turning to the only other resource they have, asking voters to give them permission to exceed the levy limits.
This year alone there have been 166 local referendums, 81 of them on Nov. 8. Roughly eight in 10 passed. And who pays? The property taxpayers who obviously think more of their public schools than the Republicans who control the Legislature.
What an ironic twist. The progressive income tax that was devised to provide relief to property taxpayers isn't being used the way it was intended, even with a huge surplus.
Instead of working to fix the problem, legislative leaders are busy working on schemes to cut income taxes, including a ludicrous plan to enact a "flat" tax that would hit those in lower income brackets the hardest.
Meanwhile, local governments have no choice but to cut funding for law enforcement and rely more and more on the most regressive tax of all, the property tax, to save their schools.