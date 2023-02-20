A lot of Wisconsin Republican leaders ought to be embarrassed by reports about how they strategized to suppress the vote in Milwaukee's minority communities this past fall.
But of course, they won't. In fact, some have actually bragged about it, most notably a Republican appointee to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Bob Spindell emailed 1,700 fellow Republicans to tell them they should be proud of lower vote totals in Black and Latino neighborhoods in Milwaukee during last fall's midterms.
Many election observers have noted that the fall-off in voting in Milwaukee's Black neighborhoods could well have helped Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson survive a strong challenge by Democrat Mandela Barnes.
Pointing out that it's untoward for an elections commissioner to revel over vote suppression, many have called for state Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, who appointed Spindell to the commission, to remove him. He hasn't responded.
Most recently, the Associated Press uncovered an audio recording of a meeting in which the head of Trump’s 2020 Wisconsin campaign team talked with his staff about their efforts to reach Black voters.
“We ever talk to Black people before? I don’t think so,” the campaign official said to laughter, according to the AP.
Charges that Wisconsin Republicans have been doing their best to suppress vote totals among minority communities have been leveled for the past several years.
Milwaukee pastor Greg Lewis, the founder of "Souls to the Polls," a Milwaukee nonprofit that conducts get-out-the-vote campaigns in the city that is home to 70% of the state's Black population, insists that for the past several years Republicans have pushed election law changes that have spread confusion on voting procedures.
“Suppression is not just a few things,” he told the AP. “It’s not just, not being able to vote without IDs. It’s not just, not being able to take your ballots to the drop box. It’s not just language barriers. It’s all those things together.”
It actually began in 2011 when the Republican-controlled Legislature enacted strict voter ID laws in 2011 under then-Republican Gov. Scott Walker. The GOP legislators have persisted in attempting to enact several laws to make it harder to vote, but since Democrat Tony Evers was elected governor, they have all been vetoed.
But the current state Supreme Court has allowed a barrage of lawsuits to do the trick by siding with Republicans and the conservative nonprofit Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty.
With the court's acquiescence, Republicans have succeeded in outlawing ballot drop boxes and made it illegal for election clerks to fill in missing information on envelopes containing absentee votes. These actions alone have made it much more difficult for many to vote.
If the Republicans can't get their way in the normal course of legislating, the high court has their back.
Many have called the this spring's Supreme Court election the most important spring election in the state's history because whoever wins it could well determine its philosophical balance.
This Tuesday, Wisconsin voters will determine which two candidates will face off in April. Either of the two conservatives on Tuesday's primary ballot, Dan Kelly and Jennifer Dorow, would undoubtedly prolong the court's Republican bias. Either of the two liberals, Everett Mitchell and Janet Protasiewicz, would change the court's character.
At stake is everything from the future of Wisconsin women's right to choose to the gerrymandered political districts that have skewed the state's political make-up for the past dozen years.
And also, the election could provide the chance to end the vote suppression that has come to be an embarrassment in our state.