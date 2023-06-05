The debate over whether states should elect Supreme Court justices like Wisconsin and 23 other states do, or appoint them like 26 states do, continues unabated.
Much of the legal establishment and many political commentators got in a tizzy over this spring's high court race between Janet Protasiewicz and Dan Kelly because she actually talked about real issues.
The Washington Post, for instance, called electing justices "perverse" and called the Wisconsin election that saw Protasiewicz win "folly."
The Chicago Tribune weighed in, proclaiming elections should never decide judgeships and calling out Protasiewicz for "politicizing" a judicial election.
Several local commentators, from the Wisconsin Examiner to former Madison mayor and now blogger Dave Cieslewicz joined in to decry Wisconsin's historic idea to let the people pick their jurists.
No one has been able to convince me that setting up some kind of system to appoint Supreme Court justices is an improvement. Yes, Wisconsin's race this spring was marred by obscene campaign spending. That, however, is the fault of our equally obscene campaign finance laws, not a function of a democratic election.
And who's to say that some special commission of legal insiders would do a better job picking a high-court judge behind closed doors?
A New York Times' column this past week by Duke University professor Jedediah Britton-Purdy highlighted another argument for why courts should be selected by the people.
Britton-Purdy, who authored the acclaimed book "Two Cheers for Politics: Why Democracy is Flawed, Frightening — and Our Best Hope," proclaimed that court races should be more political, not less.
"In the myth we are often told about America, the courts are forums of principle, wisdom and deliberation, while politics deals in sudden, often willful shifts of power and policy," he wrote. "To people who believe this myth, the fact that many states ... elect their justices is a sort of scandal, usually ignored or mentioned briefly, then quickly dropped, like a disreputable branch of the family."
Using his state, North Carolina, as an example, Britton-Purdy notes how the people elected conservatives who quickly overturned an anti-gerrymandering decision by the previous court.
But wait, the state's voters never learned how the candidates viewed issues like gerrymandering and abortion because court campaigns should be "above" commenting on possible cases.
"In other words, the vote for Supreme Court justices may have been the most important of the year, and it was a black box to most voters," he wrote.
There's a better way, he added, pointing to Wisconsin's contest.
"On April 4, Judge Janet Protasiewicz won a seat on Wisconsin’s Supreme Court and switched the court’s ideological balance, by openly emphasizing her support for reproductive rights and broadly liberal commitments," he wrote. "If North Carolina’s Democratic judicial candidates had (without commenting on any specific case, which judicial ethics forbids) focused their campaigns more aggressively on a commitment to constitutional values such as voting rights and reproductive rights, the balance of the court might be different today."
"When judges have to choose between dueling constitutional visions of democracy, as the North Carolina Supreme Court has been doing, the voters should have the last word on what they believe democracy means under their Constitution," the professor concluded.
Those few who closely follow candidates may know how a Dan Kelly will vote on crucial issues, but unless the campaigns make it clear where a candidate stands, most of the voters don't.
That's why Janet Prostasiewicz won. The people had their say, and that's as it always should be.