Around the time of this year's Super Bowl, Matthew Loftus, a doctor who specializes in studying gambling addiction, authored an Atlantic magazine article that complained America has gone too far in legalizing vice.
He outlined how 36 states have legalized sports betting since 2018 when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down restrictions that most states had in place, many since their founding.
But for many politicians, who pointed to the likes of Nevada and New Jersey, the temptation of tax revenue became too much to resist. And even the major sport governing bodies, from the NFL to the NCAA, once vehemently opposed to allowing gambling for fear it would taint their games, gave up when they realized there was money in it for them, too.
Loftus was one of many who warned how all this expanded gambling, while making the betting industry and state coffers flush with bucks, would add to the country's already growing gambling addiction.
"State laws tend to allow the gambling industry to regulate itself, which means that these companies are expected to identify and exclude their steadiest customers," Loftus explained.
"This has been as unsuccessful as one might expect; as much as 50 percent of revenue comes from 'problem gamblers' while one study showed that in 1998, only 4 percent of gambling revenue from video lottery games came from 'responsible' gamers. Just as tobacco companies would go out of business if people used their products responsibly, gambling wouldn’t be a multibillion-dollar industry if it weren’t for addicts," he concluded.
Yet there's an attitude that anyone who falls into gambling addiction has only themselves to blame. This has allowed state lawmakers to ignore arguments that more access to gambling might make it easier for people to lose control, the doctor's article pointed out.
The magazine had run a similar piece two years ago by author Stephen Marche, who warned back then that gambling is swallowing sports.
"If you have a feeling that, say, Lapuan Virkiä is going to beat Porin Pesakarhut in the women’s Superpesis, the top professional pesäpallo league in Finland, you can put your money where your mouth is," he facetiously noted.
Never has that been more evident than today, as virtually every sports telecast is peppered with ads from the likes of FanDuel and DraftKings featuring the odds and urging viewers to get in the game. You can bet on the outcomes of college and pro sports in everything from basketball to baseball. You can even put money on who will hit home runs that day or the number of strikeouts the pitchers will record. The betting opportunities are endless.
Earlier this year the New York Times raised eyebrows with a report on how gambling firms have inked contracts with major universities to become their official gambling sites. At least five Power Five schools, including Michigan State, have signed these pacts in return for promised payouts of over $1 million to their athletic departments.
Thanks to our Constitution, Wisconsin isn't in this game — yet. (You can, however, bet on sports at several of the state's Indian-owned casinos.)
But don't think that an attempt to expand betting won't soon be in the offing. Already, gambling interests are openly proclaiming that the state's citizenry is missing out.
Legalizing betting in Wisconsin would take a constitutional amendment — passed by two sessions of the Legislature and approved in a statewide referendum — but it's a path that this Legislature has grown fond of in recent years.
Meanwhile, the proliferation of sports gambling is starting to raise its ugly head. Earlier this month Alabama was forced to fire its baseball coach because he tipped off a bettor before a game with LSU that his star pitcher wasn't going to play.
It was only a few days later when it was announced that 26 student athletes at Iowa and some 15 at Iowa State are being investigated by the NCAA for sports gambling.
An equally serious fallout from the betting epidemic are reports of athletes — both pro and collegiate — having been threatened by bettors who have lost big bucks.
Anthony Grant, the coach of the University of Dayton men’s basketball team, reported that his players received verbal and online attacks from angry bettors in January, just days after Ohio legalized sports betting.
According to the New York Times, University of Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman asked his state legislators to continue to prohibit Illinois' sports books from accepting bets on in-state college sports. He presented legislators with a letter, signed by representatives from many of the state’s universities, "that included five pages of crude and at times racist remarks made online to players and teams."
“In its purest form, players feel insulted that sometimes fans act as if players are playing for the purpose of them betting,” David Foster, the deputy general counsel of the NBA players union, told the Times. “When it crosses the line and becomes harassment and threatening, that’s even worse.”
Our gambling obsession is causing more problems to deal with — from addicted gamblers to tarnished reputations of otherwise honorable sporting events.
We've already gone far enough in Wisconsin. It's time to shut the door and keep it closed.