Just how tied the nonprofit Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty is to Wisconsin Republicans was on full display last week in the chambers of the state Supreme Court.
WILL, whose wealthy donors get to take tax deductions for their contributions — now way north of $2 million a year — spends its time either filing or threatening lawsuits aimed at promoting the GOP's conservative agenda. It's been remarkably successful, especially when it works its cases to the Wisconsin Supreme Court and its often like-minded conservative majority.
The institute's board of directors includes prominent Wisconsin Republicans, including Michael Grebe, the former CEO of the Bradley Foundation, one of WILL's major funders. It's all a cozy relationship that has promoted school choice, attacked public education, fought pandemic safety measures and, of course, marched lock step with the Republican efforts to make it harder for some people to vote in the state's elections.
Last week's hearing on yet another suit brought by WILL was a prime example of the organization carrying water for the legislative Republicans.
WILL insists that only an absentee voter can return his or her vote to election officials, and since state law doesn't say anything about voting drop boxes that make it more convenient for voters, especially the handicapped and elderly, they are therefor illegal.
That coincides with GOP legislators who continue to claim the election was stolen from Donald Trump and drop boxes and absentee voting had something to do with it. The bottom line, of course, is to make it hard to vote, not easier as should really be the case.
The absurdity of it all was underscored by the court's newest justice, former Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky.
Another justice, Brian Hagedorn, a conservative who sometimes joins the court's three liberals, had just asked Rick Esenberg, the $350,000-a-year president of WILL, whether wording in the current law really means no one other than the voter can return it.
“If I’m mailing an absentee ballot and my wife takes the three steps to put it in the mailbox, have I violated the law?” Hagedorn asked. “Do we need to decide that question?”
Esenberg replied that, yes, the court needs to do that.
“I’m sure you can appreciate how absurd that result is,” Karofsky commented.
Several organizations that advocate for the disabled have pointed out how such a ruling would disenfranchise many handicapped voters. Legally, they'd somehow have to deliver or mail the ballot personally, a friend or relative couldn't do it for them.
Is this how we want to treat voters in this state?
I think not, but WILL has another agenda in mind.