There's good news this holiday week.
The Kids Fund is in the midst of what is another successful campaign to raise funds for the dozens of nonprofits in Dane County that deal with the challenges and problems of young people. And for this our readers deserve a big thank you.
The annual fund drive, which concludes at the end of the year, is well on its way to enable the fund's directors to distribute at least $180,000 to programs in 2023 that do things like provide afterschool academics to struggling students, work with autistic children, support field trips and summer camp scholarships, and help children with disabilities enjoy sports and other mainstream activities, just for starters.
During 2022, 67 youth programs received grants. They included activities for elementary, middle and high school kids. Often, the grants help make the programs a success.
I've had the privilege of working with the Kids Fund for what is going on 40 years. I don't do much, but I do have a front-row seat to watch the work being done by an exceptional group of unpaid volunteers who spend hours poring over grant applications and decide which are most worthy to receive money that you, the readers, provide during the annual funding campaign.
They are divided into three committees.
The Developmental Disabilities Committee reviews grant requests from nonprofits that work with everything from Down's syndrome children to kids with cerebral palsy. It's chaired by retired Madison School District assistant student services director Joanne Grassman, and its members include Chad Schloesser of Morgan Stanley and Kelli Simpkins, a member of the school district's special education advisory council.
Former Madison Ald. Eve Galanter and former Madison School Board member Juan Jose Lopez co-chair the Youth Development Committee, which peruses requests from programs that work with middle and high school kids. Retired Madison School District educator Hannah Pinkerton, Wes Sparkman of the Dane County Office of Equal Opportunity, UW professor Earlise Ward and Sandy Gehler of R.W. Baird and Co. comprise the rest of the committee.
The Child and Family Development Committee, which examines requests from nonprofits that work with pre-school and elementary school youngsters is chaired by Tariq Saqqaf of the Madison mayor's office, who is assisted by Dennis McClain, retired Dane County Juvenile Court administrator, Nancy Saiz of the city's Community Development Division, and Lisa Dugdale, executive director for the Center for Community Stewardship.
Paul Yochum, who retired after a career with The Arc-Dane County, is in his 15th year as Kids Fund president while Wegner CPA's Scott Haumersen serves as treasurer and the director of the former Kiddie Camp, and educational consultant, Susan Albert, is the secretary.
Together they do an outstanding job as stewards of the generous contributions that so many make to the Kids Fund each year.
The drive is always conducted just before the holiday season, but the funds are distributed throughout the year to support those who, in turn, are supporting the many young people who can use a little extra boost in their lives.
Thanks to you all and may you have a Merry Christmas and a blessed holiday season.