We got a glimpse this week at how these modern-day Republicans are going to do everything but govern when they take over the House of Representatives in January.
When President Joe Biden met with House and Senate leaders to urge that everyone work together to keep the government open and do more to help Ukraine in its deadly battle with the Russians, the apparent new House speaker, Kevin McCarthy, was his usual blustery self.
Things are going to be different is all the California Republican and Donald Trump toady could reply, signaling that the GOP, even with the slimmest of a majority, isn't interested in any "working together" nonsense.
But why should we expect anything different from a party with a gang of politicians who adhere to the lunatic fringe in America?
These are the same people who showed their true stripes a few weeks ago when Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked with a hammer after another member of the lunatic fringe broke into his house in San Francisco in the middle of the night.
Rather than express concern and regrets as actual human beings might do, we were treated to a litany of false scenarios that suggested there was something nefarious going on.
Within hours of the brutal attack on Paul Pelosi, activists and media outlets on the right began circulating groundless claims — nearly all of them sinister, and many homophobic — casting doubt on what had happened.
And among them were several members of McCarthy's GOP House caucus. The usual nutcakes, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Clay Higgins of Louisiana, implied that it was some sort of homosexual encounter. Other GOP representatives implied it was a setup before the midterm elections, while still others posted jokes, one juxtaposing a gay rights flag and a hammer.
No one seemed to care that the perpetrator not only fractured Pelosi's skull, but actually broke into the house to break Speaker Pelosi's kneecaps unless she changed her politics.
These are the people whom voters have entrusted to work on issues like the climate crisis, inflation, the future of Social Security and Medicare, education, child care and dozens of other vital concerns that need to be addressed.
But along with the likes of the surly Jim Jordan of Ohio and the creepy congressman from Florida, Matt Gaetz, they will be working overtime to throw sand into the gears of government to make a point, whatever in the world that is.
The unsmiling Kevin McCarthy will be leading this herd of publicity-seeking malcontents to show Joe Biden that things are going to be different.
No kidding.