Wisconsin's senior U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson dropped many a jaw recently when he insisted that climate change may actually be good for his state.
Just think, if Wisconsin warms up by a few degrees fewer people will die from freezing, for instance.
At a hearing of the Senate's budget committee he took issue with the findings of a University of Chicago economics professor whose work found that rising temperatures would contribute to a higher mortality rate.
"In terms of excess deaths, a warming globe's actually beneficial," Johnson told Michael Greenstone. "In my own state, your study shows that we would have a reduction in mortality of somewhere between 54 and 56 people per, I guess, it's 100,000. Why wouldn't we take comfort in that?"
Johnson said that he did not "put any stock in" Greenstone's study, arguing that it had shown climate change was "pretty good" for the U.S. and an overall positive since it would lead to warming in cold areas like Wisconsin.
Apparently Johnson feels that if Wisconsinites don't freeze to death so often, it's OK if the rest of the world roasts to death. They don't call him the Senate's dumbest senator for nothing.
But Ron Johnson is not alone in his belief that we're getting too excited about this silly thing called climate change.
According to a recent survey of the many GOP candidates who have expressed interest in running for president, they aren't all that worried about the changing climate, even as orange-colored smoke filled the air in many parts of the U.S., causing the cancellation of many activities and warnings for people to stay inside if they can.
While many of the candidates acknowledge that climate change is real, the paper reported, they largely downplay the issue and reject policies that would slow rising temperatures.
Former Vice President Mike Pence, for instance, said at a CNN town-hall event that “radical environmentalists” were exaggerating the threat of climate change.
"His response reflected what has become a pattern among Republican officials," the story related. "Many of the candidates acknowledge that climate change is real, in contrast to party members’ years of outright denial. But they have not acknowledged how serious it is, and have almost universally rejected the scientific consensus that the United States, like all countries, must transition rapidly to renewable energy in order to limit the most catastrophic impacts."
The story went on to detail what the candidates have said.
Donald Trump, for instance, rolled back more than 100 environmental regulations while president, most of them aimed at reducing planet-warming emissions. Plus, he withdrew the United States from the Paris Agreement, under which almost every country had committed to try to limit warming to 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels. He has not suggested that he would act any differently should he be elected to another term.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has dismissed concern about climate change as a pretext for “left-wing stuff” and said recently on Fox News, “I’ve always rejected the politicization of the weather.”
According to the Times, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has acknowledged that climate change is real, but she has generally rejected governmental efforts to reduce emissions. Her advocacy group Stand for America said that “liberal ideas would cost trillions and destroy our economy.”
Another South Carolinian, Sen. Tim Scott, has acknowledged that climate change is occurring, but he has opposed most policies that would curb carbon dioxide emissions.
According to the newspaper, during the Obama administration Scott challenged a regulation that would have required utilities to move away from coal and adopt wind, solar and other renewable power. And during the Trump administration, he argued for dumping the Paris Agreement. Last year, he voted against President Biden’s climate legislation that will invest about $370 billion in spending and tax credits over the next 10 years in clean energy technologies.
Which all probably means that our Ron Johnson isn't such an off-the-wall climate change denier after all. He's closer to his party's mainstream than we thought.