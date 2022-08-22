The grandkids of four founders of the New Deal's most successful idea came forward last week to issue a warning about none other than our own U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and what his re-election could mean to the future of Social Security and Medicare.
The grandchildren — James Roosevelt Jr., Scott Wallace, Tomlin Perkins Coggeshall and June Hopkins — wrote an op-ed for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel pointing out that Johnson's idea that Social Security should no longer be guaranteed could well decimate the pension program for millions of American citizens.
They further noted the irony that a senator from Wisconsin would come up with a plan to make Social Security and Medicare an annual discretionary appropriation, just like the defense budget and other departmental spending. For Wisconsin, their column pointed out, played an over-sized role in establishing Franklin D. Roosevelt's program.
"When President Franklin Roosevelt worked with his New Deal team to design Social Security, our forebears — Secretary of Labor Frances Perkins, Secretary of Agriculture Henry Wallace and Emergency Relief Administrator Harry Hopkins — looked especially to Wisconsin for help," they wrote. "Their top aides included University of Wisconsin professor Edwin Witte and UW graduate Arthur Altmeyer."
They added that "when a second generation of New Dealers in Congress created Medicare in 1964, Wisconsin also played a decisive role. Milwaukee-born Wilbur Cohen, another UW graduate, was among Medicare’s lead architects."
I'd like to think that Johnson's unprovoked assault on what is probably the most successful government program in the nation's history has helped Democrat Mandela Barnes sprint to a seven-point lead in the latest Marquette Law School poll on the 2022 mid-term elections.
Perhaps it's because he's a multi-millionaire and doesn't have to worry about a basic retirement pension — although he's eligible for a nice one for his already eight years in the Senate — he's apparently oblivious to the safety net that Social Security and Medicare provide for seniors. Or perhaps it's his ideology coming through, which for so many Republicans holds that both plans are socialism rearing its ugly head.
The four grandchildren added that Johnson's plan will blow up the legal — and the moral — foundation on which both programs rest.
"For generations, both Medicare and Social Security have guaranteed and delivered earned benefits," they wrote. "Both programs operate similar to life insurance — that’s why they’re called social insurance — in which covered individuals pay regular premiums, and then qualify for legally protected defined benefits."
Instead, Johnson and other Republicans in Congress would like to make the programs subject to the whims of politicians crafting the annual federal budget.
“'Discretion' has its place," they concede. "But Johnson’s scheme will destroy workers’ and retirees’ legal right to guaranteed, predictable health care and retirement income.
"It would turn Medicare and Social Security into a type of welfare, utterly dependent on Congress’ will. The programs could even be wiped out entirely. Their fundamental insurance structure — if you pay your premium, you legally qualify for guaranteed benefits — would vanish like smoke."
It's hard to believe that here in 2022 we're debating the merits of programs that have kept grandfathers and grandmothers out of the proverbial "poor farm" that was their fate decades ago.
But here we are with a U.S. senator who not only wants to blow up the way American elections are conducted, who declares sunspots are causing climate change, who maintains the FBI is corrupt and now advocates to tear down two of the country's most important programs.
He needs to be retired, and now that he's 67, start collecting his own Social Security.