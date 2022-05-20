Welcome to Wisconsin, Jennifer Mnookin.
There was a time when we actually gave someone hired to take an important job like leading the campus of our world-class university a chance to prove herself.
But the state with the historic motto "Forward" hasn't been like that for the past decade or so.
We now have a gang of state legislative bullies who don't feel it's their duty to do anything that resembles governing. Instead they just attack, well, everything. They make "Dr. No" look like a piker.
Comments from the likes of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and perennial UW-Madison basher and state Sen. Steve Nass before even meeting the Board of Regents' unanimous pick for the job have been nothing short of shocking. They represent everything that has been wrong with their tutelage in the state Legislature, a place, except for the complacency of their pliant constituencies, they have no business serving. They aren't there to help, only to disrupt.
Vos insists that Mnookin's pick was "partisan," that she's a liberal through and through, embracing (what else?) critical race theory, mask mandates and even (shudder) meeting with Hunter Biden.
He dismissed the fact that five of the regents who voted to offer the job to Mnookin are Scott Walker appointees and insisted that the "ideology she's bringing into campus is exactly what we're fighting against." Yes, Robin, but what about the rest of the people who live in Wisconsin?
Yet Vos was mild compared to the despicable Nass, who only surfaces from his legislative cave when there's an opportunity to attack the Madison campus. I'm beginning to think that Nass and Vos, both UW-Whitewater grads, have something in for Madison.
Taking a page from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' playbook in punishing Disney World for having the audacity to oppose a bill he signed, Nass wants to eliminate funding for the Madison campus and prevent it from raising tuition.
What a superb idea. Punish an entire student body for a decision by the regents with the imprimatur of five fellow Republicans. I bet any fifth-grade bully could have come up with that thoughtful solution.
And, of course, he ignores the simple fact that state taxpayer funding, which he believes entitles him to bully the school whenever the mood strikes him, is now just a bit more than 10% of its budget.
The university's faculty organization, PROFS, was diplomatic in its response, in which it called criticism from lawmakers "unfortunate."
"Dean Mnookin has expressed a willingness to work with legislators on both sides of the aisle, and PROFS is impressed that Dean Mnookin does not appear to be letting this unfair and unfounded criticism deter her from enthusiastically beginning her new position," the group wrote.
The bottom line is that these legislators deserve no diplomacy.