It's going on 50 years ago that seven area musicians known collectively as the Riverboat Ramblers spent six Sunday afternoons at what was then known as the East Side Businessmen's Club playing New Orleans-style concerts for die-hard Dixieland jazz fans.
The Ramblers, who had come together during the 32nd "Red Arrow" Division's call-up during the 1961 Berlin Crisis — the musicians were members of the division's Army band — had by the 1970s evolved into a must-see-and-hear group that drew delighted crowds at jazz fests and music events around the Midwest and cut several albums that are still in demand today.
I remember a group of us renting a motor home to travel to St. Louis to see the band perform along with dozens of other renowned combos on a Mississippi riverboat under the iconic St. Louis Gateway Arch.
It was those eastside concerts, though — which ran for several years on the six Sunday afternoons following the end of the NFL season — that eventually spurred the founding in 1984 of what became known as the Madison Jazz Society.
The Ramblers eventually broke up — the march of time takes its toll — but the Jazz Society stepped in to keep traditional jazz very much alive in southern Wisconsin. My friend with the very Swiss name of Linda Marty Schmitz was instrumental in its founding and nurturing over the past 39 years.
Through the years Linda and a dedicated group of volunteers organized regular Sunday afternoon concerts featuring some of the area's top jazz groups and each spring organized and promoted Madison's own jazz festival — three days of solid traditional jazz featuring top bands from around the country. The first festival was held in the ballroom at the old Holiday Inn that is now a piece of the Ho-Chunk casino.
The Jazz Society's concert this Sunday, appropriately scheduled for the newly named East Side Club, will sadly mark the end of an era.
Like what happened with the Ramblers, time has taken its toll. The volunteers have become scarce and the organizing harder, so this will be the last Jazz Society concert. Linda and her husband, Jim Schmitz, and a dwindling number of dedicated volunteers gave it their all for four decades, but the time has come to rest.
Sunday's concert promises, however, to be a fantastic trip through the many years of extraordinary music. Bob Schultz, the trumpet player extraordinaire who led the Riverboat Ramblers back in the '60s and '70s, will be back to lead the band, which will feature some of the many musicians who have been key to countless Jazz Society concerts.
Schultz, who was the Lake Mills High School music teacher back in the day the Ramblers were conceived, left years ago for San Francisco to play trumpet for the late Turk Murphy and his celebrated band. Following Turk's death, Schultz formed his own group, Bob Schultz's Frisco Jazz Band, but he has never forgot his Wisconsin roots.
I've got a hunch that despite the construction on Monona Drive in front of the East Side Club, this final concert will draw a big crowd.
It should. It's been a great run. Besides, it will put a bounce in your step.