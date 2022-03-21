Joe Biden and Senate Democrats have taken it on the chin from some of their allies for failing to get voting rights legislation over the top.
It's yet another strange twist that marks our modern-day political discourse. Democrats Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema delivered the coup de grâce by refusing to suspend the filibuster rules so the majority in the Senate could put the brakes on state efforts to make it more difficult to vote.
The renegade moderates claimed to support the legislation, but declined to alter the filibuster to make that happen. The procedural gimmick that is nowhere to be found in the American Constitution was allowed to continue its stranglehold on any legislative progress.
Biden was savaged by several civil rights leaders for failing to deliver on the promises he made to the Black community during the 2020 campaign. How could Democrats let them down, they asked.
No one can explain how the president was supposed to coerce the stubborn Manchin and Sinema to yield. Nevertheless, 48 of the 50 Democratic senators were willing to suspend the filibuster and get those critical bills passed.
Forgotten in all this are those other 50 senators. As a pair of Northwestern University academics pointed out in a Chicago Tribune column, Republican moderates who have regularly supported voting rights were nowhere to be found. Law professor Tonja Jacobi and political scientist Warren Snead said that the likes of Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah were able to duck the issue because they never needed to explain themselves.
All three, the authors pointed out, have been supporters of equal voting rights during their political careers, but they didn't have to justify why now, in a crucial test, they do not want to prevent states from making it more difficult to register to vote, reduce polling places in minority districts, cut back on polling hours and designedly making voting lines longer.
These Republicans, they argue, were enabled by a focus on partisan polarization that "allows the media, as well as the public, to simply assume all Republican votes are off the table." That lets moderate Republicans off the hook with their reputations intact, they contended.
That's how former Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell feels as well. He said he was furious about Democrats being blamed for the bills' demise.
"Truth be told, the Republican Party deserves far more blame for allowing the voting rights bill to die on the vine since every member of the GOP caucus has pledged to vote against it," he said.
"The media seem willing, or unmotivated, to fully cover this blow to democracy and expose the Republican opposition,” he added. “If you followed this issue just in the news, you might think the battle is being waged solely within the Democratic Party. The media have given Republicans a free pass and have failed to give attention to the solid phalanx that Republicans have put up against it."
The bottom line is that 50 Republicans, aided by two Democrats, were able to thwart yet more legislation aimed at helping voters of color — just like Congresses of old were able to block civil rights legislation for decades.
The question is why only one side gets the blame.