Sen. Ron Johnson has been a good student during his years serving in the Senate while Donald Trump was president.
Like Trump, he's learned that you never have to answer for anything. Just claim it's all a lie and blame the "media" for having the audacity to write about it.
I often wonder who these "media" are. Seems to me that there are numerous institutions calling themselves media that believe elections are rife with fraud, protections against deadly viruses are silly, and the Jan. 6 insurrection was nothing more than legitimate political discourse. They have nothing but good things to say about our senator because that's what he believes, too.
That Johnson has been able to brush his sorry Senate record under the rug during this election campaign is nothing short of astounding, if not appalling.
Thanks to a vicious and clever smear campaign, Johnson appears to have vaulted back into the lead over his Democratic opponent, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. A relentless attack has painted Barnes as soft on crime, anti-cop and a danger to white people. Like Trump demonstrated during his brief political career, repeat a lie enough times and people will begin to believe it.
None of Johnson's ads tell the viewers what it is Johnson is for, what programs he'll support or what his vision is for America's future. They're all about the dangerous Barnes, who has served admirably in the state Legislature and as the state's lieutenant governor, and has championed police reforms and called out society's racial inequities, as any involved political leader should do.
Johnson should be working toward a more just America if he truly wants to represent the people of Wisconsin.
Instead he proclaimed, without a hint of irony, that those who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 and had beaten dozens of cops with everything from fire extinguishers to flag staffs “were people that love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law.”
And then, even more incredibly, he declared that if the protesters had been “Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters, I might have been a little concerned.”
Is it any wonder that his campaign ads can't camouflage the racist messages?
Johnson has served 12 years in the U.S. Senate, but he has little to show for it. His biggest accomplishment was to help engineer a tax break for his super wealthy friends, like Beloit's Diane Hendricks and Pleasant Prairie's Richard and Liz Uihlein, who have rewarded him with massive campaign donations to show their appreciation.
He's bent over backward for those billionaires, but declined to go to bat for the union workers in his hometown of Oshkosh who are fighting to build new U.S. Post Office trucks there instead of South Carolina. A thousand Wisconsin jobs are at stake.
He has continually embarrassed the state by promoting quack cures for COVID and pooh-poohing masks. And then, as floods, fires and endless catastrophic events savage the earth, he insists that claims of climate change are "bullshit."
Now he expects to gloss over this sorry record by insinuating that his opponent is "dangerous" and "different." But the truth is that Johnson himself is the dangerous and different candidate in this race. He won't even agree to accept the election results if he should lose.
As he's done in his past two campaigns, Johnson is trying to pass himself off as just an ordinary guy in a plaid shirt who cares about you.
It's phony. The question is whether the voters will fall for it.