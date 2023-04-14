One of my favorite features in the old Sports Illustrated was a short item headlined "Sign of the Apocalypse."
The editors would pick out a strange event in sports that warned the end is near.
They included tales of frenzied fans, egomaniacal coaches, future Hall of Famers who ran afoul of the law, mind-boggling bureaucracy, violent behavior and tastelessness run amok
In 2012 for instance, signs included a fish that fell from the sky — dropped from the talons of an osprey — onto the field during batting practice at the Nationals' spring training facility in Viera, Florida.
A wounded veteran of the Iraq war chose the Cubs' logo instead of an iris for his prosthetic eye.
Eighty-six tons of dead catfish, sea bass, yellowtail and tilapia choked the Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon in Rio de Janeiro — site of the 2016 Olympic rowing competition — after pollution depleted the water's oxygen level.
You get the drift.
The magazine, a shadow of its former self, doesn't do that feature any more.
But that doesn't mean that signs of doomsday aren't still with us. I picked a few tidbits from my favorite magazine, The Week, to demonstrate my point. The Week does a weekly feature called "Only in America."
For instance, there's this gem from a few weeks ago.
"Publishers of a textbook used in Florida schools have removed all references to race from the story of Rosa Parks. Mindful of a new state law that might make white people feel racial anguish, the textbook states that Parks showed courage when she refused to move to a different seat on the bus — but does not mention Parks was told to move because she was Black."
Then there's the piece explaining that across the drought-ravaged West, Americans are painting their laws green.
"A Phoenix man says dead, yellow grass can be turned into lush green with sprayed pigments for as little as $250. People say wow, the yard looks amazing. Only problem when you take a step, it goes 'crunch.'"
The magazine's editor, William Falk, called attention to Andy Kessler's column in the Wall Street Journal that contended Silicon Valley Bank's failure was probably due to its "woke" board of directors.
Falk pointed out that the bank's board has 11 directors — 10 were white, one was Black, one was gay and five were women.
Nevertheless, Kessler wondered if "12 white men would have avoided this mess?"
Replied Falk, "No financial institution run exclusively by white men has ever acted stupidly ... Right?"
Yes, the apocalypse is right around the corner.