Once again this week Wisconsin Republicans, both those already in office and others aspiring to be, emerged from their hyperpartisan rhetoric with egg on their faces.
They all marched in lockstep to issue statements of outrage over the FBI having the temerity to get a court order to search Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate for classified governmental documents that the disgraced former president illegally took with him from the White House.
In blasting the FBI, 8th District Rep. Mike Gallagher, a military vet, was the most bombastic, declaring that the authorities must reveal what it was they looking for " right now." He was unaware, perhaps willfully, that his patron saint, Donald Trump, could have revealed the contents of the warrant but chose not to so he could once again claim he was being mistreated and, in turn, rile up the nut cases among his base.
But Gallagher joined the chorus of knee-jerk outrage without knowing facts like, just maybe, Trump has been hoarding top secret documents, some containing nuclear weapons information.
Like Gallagher, Wisconsin's 5th District Rep. Scott Fitzgerald holds an Army commission and should know the dangers those stolen documents could pose to national security, but that didn't stop him from playing to Trump's claim that the deep state is out to get him, in turn inciting Trump's unhinged followers to threaten FBI agents and other federal law enforcement.
Gallagher and Fitzgerald weren't alone. The 7th District's Tom Tiffany and the 6th's Glenn Grothman chimed in that it was all politically motivated. And, naturally, Sen. Ron Johnson claimed the raid proved the FBI is corrupt. So did the Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels, and 3rd District congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden, both military vets.
Let's not forget that not too long ago all these political bright lights were first in line to cheer on the FBI probe of Hillary Clinton's emails and to echo Trump's insistence that she should be jailed.
What's baffling about this group of politicians is that not one of them appears capable of thinking for themselves.
Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, who once was known for her conservative views, described that phenomenon recently when she asked "how many nutty stands can one party take?"
She called it "gobsmacking" that all 50 Republican U.S. senators and virtually every GOP member of the House marched in lockstep to oppose everything from the American Rescue Plan pandemic relief bill to the Inflation Reduction Act, effectively opposing everything from child care help for poor families to combatting the climate crisis that grips us and every other nation in the world.
And, of course, all our Wisconsin Republican representatives were right there voting no with them.
They include Tiffany, Fitzgerald, Grothman, Gallagher and Rep. Bryan Steil in the House and Johnson in the Senate. They all opposed the bill to prohibit gas price gouging and increase competition among meat suppliers and other food products. All GOP Wisconsin House members said no to the bill that would put a $35 cap on insulin.
And, incredibly, all five Wisconsin House Republicans and Ron Johnson voted against the modest gun safety compromise earlier this summer, the first successful attempt in decades to address gun violence.
Why are these modern-day Republicans of such similar minds even on legislation that polls show most Americans favor?
Actually, it's not that complicated. Regardless of the merits, they don't want to give the other side an opening to claim a legislative victory.
That's how today's Republicans view their role in government. It's all about staying in power, regardless of the consequences.