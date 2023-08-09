The National World War II Museum in New Orleans poses an interesting question to visitors when they enter the acclaimed exhibit that documents America's role in that terrible war.
"How were Hitler and the Nazis possible?" it asks. "How did such odious characters take and hold power in a country that was a world pacesetter in literature, art, architecture, and science, a nation that had a democratic government and a free press in the 1920s?"
The answer has been debated for decades by historians and foreign policy experts. Theories range from Hitler's exploitation of the German people's anger over the settlement to end World War I to his ability to demonize Jews in particular as the cause of Germany's problems.
He was a spellbinding orator who claimed that Jews, communists, socialists and other "inferior people" were out to take over the country, while the populace was searching for someone or something to blame for their woes.
His Nazi Party fed on bank failures and unemployment — proof, Hitler said, of the ineffectiveness of democratic government.
He pledged to restore prosperity, create civil order (by crushing industrial strikes and street demonstrations by communists and socialists), eliminate the influence of Jewish financiers, and again make the fatherland a world power.
In other words, Make Germany Great Again. The people bought it, and they rallied behind him in remarkable fashion.
Could this ever happen again? Like many others, I have always been inclined to say "no," that many people could never be duped again by a bigoted tyrant. Hitler was a one-time freak show.
One of my favorite observers of the political scene, Thom Hartmann, columnist and producer of the daily Hartmann Report, isn't so sure.
He recounts Hitler's earlier days when he was arrested, imprisoned for a year and banned from public speaking after a failed beer hall putsch that startled the Weimar government. It was during that year in prison that he wrote "Mein Kampf," his manifesto on remaking Germany.
In 1930, German media mogul Alfred Hugenberg — a right-winger who owned two of the largest national newspapers and had considerable influence over the country's radio — joined forces with Hitler and relentlessly promoted him, Hartmann notes in a recent column.
He likens Hugenberg's propaganda campaign to how Rupert Murdoch's media empire and right-wing radio, inspired by the late Rush Limbaugh, helped bring Trump to power in 2016.
Conservative German President Paul von Hindenburg favored Germany’s rich and wealthy industrialists, but he was always just short of achieving total power over the German state, Hartmann recounts.
"Hitler, on the other hand, didn’t seem to care much at first about Germany’s aristocrats; he led a populist evangelical movement dedicated to 'purifying' Germany of the 'filth' of Jews, homosexuals, Gypsies, and socialists," Hartmann writes. "While Hindenburg and the German conservative movement looked down on Hitler and his followers as ignoble rabble rousers, they were more than enthusiastic about getting their votes."
Influential German industrialist Fritz Thyssen pressured von Hindenburg to appoint Hitler as chancellor, and then lobbied the Association of German Industrialists, that country’s version of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, to donate 3 million Reichsmarks to the Nazi Party for the 1932 election. That election brought Hitler to power.
"Once the Nazis took power they banned books, outlawed drag shows and homosexuality, changed school curricula to remove mention of their atrocities in World War I, and rewrote election laws so they’d never again lose an election," Hartmann writes.
The columnist is convinced that right-wing American billionaires, parroting the 1932 German industrialist Thyssen, have spent the past decade pouring money into Republican-aligned groups working to change school textbooks, ban library books, outlaw health care for queer people, criminalize trans participation in civil society and make it harder for college students and Black people to vote.
"Like Thyssen, most probably aren’t all that bigoted themselves: their primary motivation is lowering their own taxes and increasing their companies’ government purchases and subsidies," Hartman theorizes.
"But to get there they must have Republicans in power, and the GOP’s base — while they don’t much care about billionaire’s taxes or corporate deregulation — are fervent bigots," he charges.
I'm not convinced, as Hartmann contends, that we're far down the road to outright fascism, but the warning lights are sure blinking brightly.
Hitler's supporters before and during World War II would not waver from backing him, no matter the atrocities he openly committed. And that's not unlike the complete devotion so many Americans have for Donald Trump, no matter the security breaches, the impeachments, the sex assaults, the financial scandals and his obvious disdain for democratic principles.
What happens during the next 15 months will be the ultimate test for the future of our country.