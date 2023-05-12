Here's another advantage of being in your 80s.
A Washington Post online column earlier this week invited readers to type in their occupation and it would tell you how it could be affected by that big train roaring down the tracks: artificial intelligence.
I typed in "editor," and much to my chagrin, the site displayed a graph depicting media jobs for editors among the most likely to be highly impacted by AI, not quite as much as artists or videographers, but close.
Hoping to find better news, I then typed in "columnist," figuring that no fancy computer could replicate the great thoughts that come from my not-so-fancy computer, but was disappointed to learn that the job wasn't even on the list. Could it be that we've already been displaced? Taking a look at some of today's major newspapers' editorial pages, that indeed might be the case.
Aside from my parochial curiosity, what struck me most about the column's occupational forecasts, the least affected jobs will be those considered to be what today are considered blue collar. Workers in jobs that require manual tasks such as food prep, fishing, farming and construction are less likely to be severely impacted.
The bottom line: Highly skilled, highly educated white-collar occupations, ranging from architects to astronomers to judges, are most likely to see change as a result of the development of artificial intelligence.
That doesn't mean the jobs will go away, not by a long shot. But a lot of people in white-collar jobs will undergo big changes at their workplace, while indeed some jobs will disappear thanks to AI.
Jobs already accomplished with the help of a computer are likely to see more change based on research at several universities, according to the column. Highly skilled jobs, such as in engineering, software development, astronomy and law, are likely to experience more change than average.
While mail carriers and nurses won't see much change, AI will have a huge impact on folks who work in finance, accounting and software development, jobs that computers can be taught to replace.
The columnists, Yan Wu and Sergio Pecanha, had this advice:
"This will not be the first time that new technology changes how we work, of course. From lamplighters to switchboard operators to video store clerks, professions have come and gone. We’ve adjusted.
"But artificial intelligence sure looks a like a monster of a disrupter — even some of its lead creators are warning of its danger. There is still time to tame AI. We should slow it down to give people a chance to adapt and ensure that it will be a technology that benefits everyone, not just those already at the top of the food chain."
Meanwhile, I've got to figure out where seasoned columnists fit in this picture.