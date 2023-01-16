On its very first action last week, the new Republican majority in the House showed exactly where its priorities lie, and it's not with Joe and Jill Sixpack.
On a straight party-line vote of 221-210, including Wisconsin's GOP members of Congress, the Republicans voted to rescind the $80 billion in funds earmarked in the Inflation Reduction Act for the IRS over the next 10 years.
Comically called the Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act, the House's action was nothing more than a stunt, a preview of how the House will govern over the coming two years. The bill will go nowhere in the Senate and even if it should, it would be vetoed by Joe Biden.
The extra money for the IRS is actually aimed at returning the agency to the employment level it had in the late 1990s, before the GOP succeeded in gutting its workforce to prevent it from investigating why it is that the rich and powerful get by with paying so little in income taxes.
Republican congressional candidates, especially Wisconsin Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald, repeatedly made the false claim that 87,000 new IRS employees funded by the act would be “agents” who would prey on ordinary working class Americans.
That 87,000 figure comes from 2-year-old Treasury Department report estimating what the IRS could hire with that $80 billion funding boost during the coming decade. But only a small portion of the IRS' employees are agents. Most of those hires would be customer service representatives and computer experts, as well as replacements for 52,000 employees expected to retire or resign during the next six years.
But when you lie about stolen elections and call an insurrection designed to usurp the government nothing more than a "normal tourist visit," why tell the truth about this?
It was the Republicans own leader, Donald Trump, who clumsily exposed just how badly the IRS has been weakened. Despite Trump's lies about his tax returns being audited, it turned out that the department no longer had the expertise to audit the wealthy and their overly lawyered tax returns.
The result is that individuals with million-dollar annual incomes and corporations with billions of dollars in profit have been able pay fewer taxes than the average American worker.
To claim that the extra funding for the IRS is aimed at that average worker is a bald-faced lie. It's aimed at getting the millionaires and billionaires who for too long have escaped paying their fair share to help share the load.
These same House zealots speak loudly about the need to balance the federal budget. Perhaps if the rich are made to pay what they owe, that goal would be easier to reach.