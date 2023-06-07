As we watch what has become a biennial spectacle of Republican lawmakers doing everything they can to make sure the state budget works for only a privileged few, I can't help notice how much Scott Walker's influence still grips the Legislature.
Although there's been considerable turnover among its members, Walker acolytes like Robin Vos and Devin LeMahieu are still in control. Republicans Howard Marklein and Mark Born run the powerful Joint Committee on Finance, providing roadblocks to any ideas that might address people's needs in a changing world.
Their ideas of governing, even with pushback from a governor with more enlightened views, promise to keep Wisconsin among the nation's laggards, just as Walker did in the 2010s.
A report by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum was an eye-opener. Thanks to the priorities of state government during the Walker years, state support for the vaunted University of Wisconsin System has fallen to 43rd lowest among the 50 states.
Last month, Los Angeles Times Pulitzer Prize-winning business columnist Michael Hiltzik noted that back in 2015 Walker, who hoped to get the Republican nomination for president in 2016, believed he could "burnish his culture warrior cred" by taking arms against the University of Wisconsin.
"He and his legislative allies disdained the university’s traditional role of producing broad-based academic scholarship to deepen its students’ understanding of the world and talked instead as though the university were a glorified vocational or trade school — 'connecting students and workers with the skills needed in today’s workforce,' as a university spokesperson put it at the time," he wrote in a column reprinted by the Wisconsin State Journal.
He continued: "Critics predicted that Walker’s policies would exacerbate a faculty flight caused by the university’s low pay compared with that of its peer state universities, while reducing its competitiveness for federal research grants.
"That’s exactly what happened. UW administrators said their professors were being poached by academic institutions — not only Ivy League schools and elite public institutions, but universities that could never have hoped to attract Wisconsin faculty in the past."
The university also slid down the rankings of research and development grants from the National Science Foundation. It was 10th nationwide in 2010, 16th in 2021. The university’s overall research and development spending, the third-highest in the country in 2010, fell to eighth in 2021.
And in keeping with Walker's hostility toward the UW, just last week, Republicans axed $350 million for a new engineering school at UW-Madison, a top priority for the university that officials say is needed to keep the school competitive.
Another piece of the Walker gang's folly came to light last month with the news that the UW system faces a $600 million deficit unless it gets some state help. The shortfall is largely due to Republican legislators' insistence that the UW was sitting on surpluses that were too large and needed to use that money in lieu of state funding.
Then-UW-Madison Chancellor John Wiley warned that the surplus was there to cover construction and maintenance that had already been approved but not yet paid for, but the likes of Vos, state Sen. Steve Nass and other GOP bright lights knew better.
Just like they knew better when critics warned that Foxconn was not a reliable partner that deserved billions of dollars in state subsidies to deliver a promised 13,000 jobs. Guess who made that irresponsible decision?
Under Walker inspired stewardship, Wisconsin has fallen from fourth best in making it easy for citizens to vote to third worst in the country. It was once considered 11th best in criminal justice policies, but is now ranked 36th. It has dropped from 11th to 24th in conservation funding. The list goes on.
It reminds me of an anecdote supposedly uttered by the governor of Alabama when informed that his state had dropped to second to last in the quality of its education.
"Thank God for Mississippi," he said.
But is any of this registering with the Republican-led Legislature? Not by a long shot. Once again they've jettisoned every attempt by the governor to make some changes to reverse the state's dwindling performance.
Take child care help and paid family leave as easy examples. Gov. Tony Evers had proposed funneling roughly $100 million in state funding to improve child care workers' wages while lowering costs to parents struggling to afford day care. That could go a long way to alleviate a worker shortage exacerbated by one parent having to stay at home and out of the workforce, he noted.
The 12-4 Republican majority on the Joint Finance Committee summarily nixed the proposal from the budget, along with a proposal for the state to provide its workers paid family leave, despite sitting on a $7 billion surplus.
Instead, there are now proposals floating around the Legislature to ease child labor laws — having 14-year-olds serve alcohol, for instance, and allowing teens to work late hours on a school night — as the Republican answer to workers' shortage.
When one of the Democrats on the Finance Committee wanted at least a discussion on the proposals, Spring Green's Marklein, the co-chair, cut off his mic. Real examples of enlightened governing, these guys.
But until Wisconsin can rid itself of a gerrymander that allows one party in a 50-50 state to gain two-thirds control of its Legislature, it will continue down the road to mediocrity — inspired by a failed governor.