While Republican candidates are focusing on election "reform," education issues and a bogeyman they call critical race theory in this fall's elections, there's another issue that's quietly gaining steam around the state.
It centers on Wisconsin's first-in-the-nation progressive income tax, which was enacted into law in 1911 and has served as the model for most of the rest of the country.
As I wrote in a column a couple of months ago, there's a move afoot by some GOP politicians and a host of lobbyists to do away with it. It's being pushed by the likes of former Gov. Scott Walker and some of his legislative buddies and, naturally, some corporate lobbyists.
They would replace income tax revenues by increasing the state's 5% sales tax to 8%. But even at that, the Legislative Reference Bureau points out, tax collections would still be short by $5 billion each year.
Until Wisconsin's Progressives passed the income tax in 1911, the state relied solely on the property tax. That was particularly unfair to the state's farmers, who had acres of property compared to emerging urban areas. The Progressives promoted the tax on income and succeeded in getting the state's voters to amend the Constitution in 1908 to do just that. Three years later it became law.
It was the first income tax legislation that actually worked. The keys to its success were that tax commissioners were appointed rather than elected, the tax rate was progressively scaled at rates most voters thought fair, and the lion's share of the revenue was returned to local governments and school districts, which is still the case today.
Why politicians would work to change all that seems a bit of a mystery, but the Wisconsin Budget Project's Tamarine Cornelius gave us a clue in a report last week.
"Eliminating Wisconsin’s income tax would funnel enormous tax cuts into the pockets of the wealthy and powerful, potentially raise taxes on people with the lowest incomes, and make it nearly impossible for Wisconsin to make the kind of investments that make the state a good place to live, do business, and raise a family," she wrote in a recent column.
The Budget Project did a detailed analysis of how the elimination of the income tax and the addition of 3% to the sales tax would affect different income levels.
"Even when taking relative income size into account, the wealthiest would get by far the largest tax cut of any income group," the report said. "The top 1% would get a tax cut equivalent to 5.1% of their income on average, which is more than twice as large as middle-income tax filers would get. Households in the lowest income category would pay 0.9% more of their income in taxes if the income tax and credits were eliminated."
The report added that it would also widen the already large gaps in well-being among people of different races, a gap that continues to hamstring Wisconsin’s economy.
"White households would see their share of income paid in taxes go down by 47%, compared to just 29% for Black households, 32% for Hispanic households, 36% for American Indian households, and 37% for Asian households," Cornelius wrote.
Frankly, you would think these kinds of numbers would doom silly proposals like this. But these days, nothing is predictable.