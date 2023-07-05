Over last year's Fourth of July, NPR interviewed a number of U.S. immigrants and what this annual celebration of America's independence meant to them.
I remember one interview in particular, a woman named Becky Diaz who immigrated from Honduras back in 1989.
She told NPR that she was bothered by a lot of negative rhetoric in the media about immigrants and wasn't particularly proud of her adopted country.
"And then I asked my mother in law, who herself immigrated from Colombia," she told All Things Considered. "I asked her, 'Well what do you think makes America great?' And she said, 'I think it's the immigrants.'
"And that response really impacted me. Because I started consciously realizing the many contributions that immigrants make to this country and that we bring so much flavor and uniqueness and diversity to this country. And it just made me feel proud again to be not only an immigrant but an American."
Several weeks ago, longtime acquaintances of mine, Roger and Kristi Williams put me in touch with a vibrant young man named Hoang Phan, whom they consider a bonafide example of what immigration has meant and continues to mean to America. Just like Becky Diaz, the Williamses have been bothered by the anti-immigrant rhetoric that marks so much of our political discourse these days.
I met Hoang at his and his wife's laundromat in Dodgeville, which they opened only recently. We had a delightful conversation, during which he recounted his family's journey to America and how he considers it a land of opportunity if we just follow the laws and work hard.
And that is what he has done since 1992, when his mother, father, brother and two sisters were able to escape Vietnam with the help of a U.S. Army colonel and come to America. Each member of the family had exactly one set of clothes and one pair of shoes to their name.
His father had been an officer in the South Vietnam military and was treated as persona non grata by the now unified Vietnam, whose leaders didn't take kindly to those who had fought with the Americans. Hoang's father had spent nine years in prison.
Hoang was 16 at the time and wound up in Dodgeville, thanks to the efforts of a St. Joseph's Catholic Church priest, the late Rev. Henry Kalscheur. The priest put the family up in the rectory, where they lived for six years before putting together enough money to buy their own home. In the meantime, they had all studied to become U.S. citizens.
"We were the first colored people in Dodgeville," he recalled. "Let me just say that Dodgeville has been wonderful to us, accepting us and making us part of the community. We owe a lot to Dodgeville."
Hoang set to work almost immediately, doing handyman work and learning the roofing and siding trade. Before long he started his own company, H.P. Construction.
That's how Roger and Kristi Williams met him. They own a small farm near Dodgeville and hired Hoang's firm to do some work on their farmhouse. They were blown away by his work ethic and determination to do the job right and on time.
Hoang married a local Dodgeville girl, Tina Miller, in 2000. Together they have become an integral part of the community. They opened the ultra-modern laundromat, Millennium Wash, on Dodgeville's main street because the city didn't have one. Tina is deeply involved in its operation.
The couple also has a third company, owning 11 properties they bought and rehabbed into rental units. Meanwhile, they've raised three children. Two are now adults and a 12-year-old is in the Dodgeville school system where the older kids graduated.
Hoang is adamant that immigrants are important for America, its people and its economy.
"I want to promote immigrants," he told me. "Meanwhile, they must give the law respect, something that should apply to everyone."
Roger and Kristi Williams are convinced at Hoang and his family are just one example of hundreds of thousands who have helped build America, and there are many more just like them hoping to come here today.
Something to ponder on this, the 247th anniversary of our independence.
Immigrants do make America great.