Kudos to Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway for her decision to decorate what the state Supreme Court claims are "illegal" absentee vote drop boxes in her city.
Not just any decoration, mind you, but art work that amplifies Madison's belief in democracy and the city's efforts to get out the vote.
"Rather than removing these secure ballot drop boxes, we wanted to transform them to share the powerful words of Sojourner Truth and to convey our community’s belief in democracy, voting rights and the prevailing power of truth," the mayor said.
The Supreme Court declared the absentee voting boxes illegal last July because they aren't specifically mentioned in the state's voting laws. The aim of the boxes, installed during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, was to make it easier for people to vote absentee and not have to congregate at crowded polling sites on Election Day.
“This court decision is one in a long line of decisions that negatively impacts voters in Wisconsin," the mayor complained. "Unfortunately, it disproportionately impacts voters with disabilities and voters of color in cities, including Madison.”
New York artist Jenny Holzer is designing the artwork.
“Holzer’s work is impactful, because it uses simple messages to engage the viewer and draw their attention to the topic at hand," said city arts director Karin Wolf.
She uses a Sojourner Truth quote — "Truth is powerful and will prevail" — Wolf said, "because it also conveys the importance of gender and racial equality in voting rights. It is my hope that this artwork will hearten and inspire people who see it, and encourage everyone to vote this fall.”
Imagine that.
But that doesn't appear to be the desire of four of Wisconsin's seven justices.
Hopefully they'll have to walk by one of those 14 absentee vote drop boxes on their way to the court's chambers.