Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, the state's most powerful corporate lobby, has for years decried what it calls high business taxes, and if it ever succeeds in getting its way, its members will pay no state taxes at all.
So it's a bit amusing to see this prolific complainer of state spending joining a new coalition of right-wing groups aimed at essentially creating a second taxpayer-paid education system in Wisconsin.
Funding public schools apparently isn't enough. WMC and its partners in the "Coalition for Educational Freedom" are lining up behind Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels to open up so-called school choice — that is, taxpayer-financed vouchers — to the entire state. Too bad WMC doesn't want to be among those who will pay the bills.
WMC's partners in this latest venture to kneecap public education include the right-wing Bradley Foundation-funded Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, the Koch brothers-inspired Americans for Prosperity-Wisconsin and Trump administration education Secretary Betsy DeVos' American Federation for Children.
And, of course, School Choice Wisconsin, which has been beating the drum for vouchers since the days of Tommy Thompson, who birthed vouchers as a way to allow low-income families in Milwaukee to send their kids to private schools just like rich people do.
Trouble is, it opened the door to today's charlatans who blame public schools for all of the country's problems. They now want anyone, regardless of their wealth, to have taxpayers foot the bill to allow their children to attend a private institution.
When Republican legislators expanded the voucher system to Racine and select communities in the state, data showed that two-thirds of those who claimed the vouchers had already been using their own money to send their children to private schools. The expansion simply transferred the cost to the taxpayers who, of course, were already paying for schools through their income and property taxes.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff unearthed a warning that former Republican state Rep. Steve Kestell of Elkhart Lake made when he retired. Kestell, who had served as the Assembly's education committee chair, told the Sheboygan Press that "ideology sort of overwhelms good sense and judgement."
The math just doesn't work to fund two parallel school systems, he told the paper.
The GOP-controlled Legislature passed a voucher-for-all bill during the last session, but Gov. Tony Evers vetoed it, essentially echoing Kestell's warning.
The bill would have removed enrollment and income limits in the already expanded private school voucher programs, allowing families who are already paying tuition at private schools to start receiving a taxpayer-funded subsidy just as parents in the Racine area did.
The Department of Public Instruction, which Evers had headed before being elected governor and which oversees the voucher programs, estimated the plan could have raised property taxes by as much as $577 million for homeowners living outside of Milwaukee.
"It is remarkable to me that many supporters of this bill, who commonly express concerns about property taxes when it comes to supporting more than 800,000 public school children in our state, are apparently unfazed by the fiscal impact this bill could have on families due to the way these programs are funded," Evers said in his veto message.
The irony of the Republican support for an expanded voucher system is that many of them represent rural districts where public schools are already struggling to balance their budgets. Because the Legislature has fought increased education aid and imposed strict levy limits, dozens of those local schools have had to resort to asking taxpayers to pass referendums to exceed the limits so they can hire teachers and maintain their schools.
Giving everyone, regardless of income, the opportunity to have taxpayers fund their private school bills would place yet more burden on those schools.
Instead of supposedly encouraging public schools to improve, the voucher plan pushed by WMC and their conservative compatriots would actually make it more difficult for those schools to compete.
But let's make it clear what's really behind this push to open the state to a second education system paid by taxpayers. Conservatives want to gain control of the state's schools to push their agenda to restrict what can be taught. It isn't enough that private schools can do that now, and citizens can send their children to them if they believe that kind of education is better for them. But the plan is to have taxpayers foot the bill for them to do so.
And that's exactly what is likely to happen if WMC and its colleagues succeed in getting Tim Michels elected governor this fall. Coupled with the gerrymandered Republican legislative majority, Michels has made it clear he'll do their bidding.
Everyone better watch their wallets.