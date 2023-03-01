The Madison City Council has decided that Filene House near the Tenney Park locks on Sherman Avenue doesn't deserve to be designated a city landmark.
As a result, it looks like the 63-year-old structure will be torn down to make room for a 331-unit, five-building development on the Yahara River to help meet Madison's burgeoning housing demands.
But at one point in the city's history, the building was a really big deal. It's opening back in May of 1950 was so significant that it brought the president of the United States on a Sunday afternoon to dedicate it by installing the soon-to-be-finished building's cornerstone.
Madison had been selected as the headquarters of the rapidly growing national credit union movement, beating out places like Kansas City and Chicago in the process. President Harry Truman was a big supporter of credit unions, the first of which had actually been founded in 1907 as an alternative to "loan sharks" and banks noted for their unscrupulous practices.
A businessman named Edward Filene, who owned Filene's Department Store in Boston and had witnessed how employee-run credit unions aided the poor in India, encouraged his employees to form their own credit union. By the 1930s, credit unions were popping up all over the country. Filene encouraged them to join together to form a national trade association that could lend them support and encourage their growth.
The Credit Union National Association chose Madison as its headquarters because of its central location, a nearby world-class university and — get this, Scott Walker — excellent passenger rail service.
The first small office was opened in 1935 at 142 E. Gilman St. Two years later it moved to 1342 E. Washington Ave. In 1950, with 96 full-time employees at CUNA and its insurance sibling CUNA Mutual, it relocated to the Filene House at 1617 Sherman Ave.
That the president of the United States saw fit to come to Madison to celebrate the occasion enthralled the city.
On the Friday before Truman's visit on Sunday, May 14, The Capital Times printed an entire special section on the history of CUNA and the new building. It noted that it had been completely built by local firms — general contractor Fritz Construction, Pharo Heating, C.A. Hooper plumbers and Cirves Electric. The Madison architecture firm of Law, Law and Potter did the design.
The paper predicted that 5,000 credit union execs along with countless Madisonians would be at the 3 p.m. event.
The president, however, decided to make it a day. He not only would dedicate the Filene House but give a major address on campus at the UW Fieldhouse earlier in the day.
He brought along the first lady, Bess, and their daughter, Margaret, arriving by train at the old Northwestern Railroad depot (now the MGE headquarters on Blair Street) at 10:30 that morning.
From there they surprised everyone by going to Sunday services at Grace Episcopal Church on the Capitol Square. The Capital Times reported the next day that the president didn't kneel during the service, since he was a practicing Baptist. But Bess, an Episcopalian, did. The paper also printed Pastor John Keene's lengthy sermon in full.
Townspeople and students filled the basketball arena to hear the president call for world leaders to join together and make the newly created United Nations a force for world peace. He also hinted at the suspicious actions recently undertaken by World War II ally Russia, warning of the U.S.'s need for vigilance.
Wisconsin's Republican governor, Oscar Rennebohm, introduced Truman at the Fieldhouse, and The Capital Times noted the governor didn't say much, only "Ladies and Gentlemen, the president of the United States."
Madisonians lined the streets as a half-hour motorcade from the Fieldhouse to Sherman Avenue snaked its way through downtown Madison.
At the Filene House, 35 members of Madison Musicians Union Local 166 struck up "Hail to the Chief" as the Truman motorcade arrived. State and local elected officials were on hand to welcome the first family.
Truman hailed the credit union movement as a true friend of the working people, and he ended his talk by presenting CUNA officials with a $100 cancelled check that had been written by the nation's fourth president, James Madison. He commented that it might be an appropriate souvenir.
The president then placed the cornerstone, which covered a steel box in which several mementos of the day were placed, including that special section The Capital Times had produced to preview the special day for Madison.
Does that history make the Filene House worth saving? It was, after all, the place where a major Madison institution — and employer — took wing. And the visit by Harry Truman helped cement Madison's reputation as a place of new ideas and enlightened thought.
CUNA and CUNA Mutual soon outgrew the Filene House, and by 1979 both were located on Mineral Point Road on the other side of town, where yet another new building had been completed.
Those who think it has no historical value don't want it to block a development that would provide much needed housing. The Madison City Council agrees.
Its members dismissed a plea from Madison resident and historian John Rolling, who explained that “during the period 1950-1979, Filene House in Madison, Wisconsin, was the star on the map of the national and later the international credit union movement, an important part of 20th-century social and economic history.”
At the very least, though, there needs to be a space at the site that recalls the Filene House's role in Madison's history and what the credit union movement came to be.
The company proposing to develop the property says it will make that happen. We need to hold it to that.