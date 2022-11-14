OK, we can exhale now.
The election is over, and gone are all those ridiculous TV ads — at least until the next election — that insult our intelligence and question how some of our politicians can be so cruel, not to mention untruthful.
Isn't there something that can be done about it?
The answer is, no, not really.
The First Amendment, the U.S. Supreme Court has frequently pointed out, protects political speech, even the lies.
As recently as 2006, for instance, Congress passed a law that criminalized making false claims about one’s military service. A candidate in California falsely claimed he had won the Congressional Medal of Honor and was charged with violating that law. His case went all the way to the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court declared that the law was unconstitutional. You can lie about your military service because you can’t ban lies in public discourse, the court ruled.
So some of those dark money PACs that ran ads falsely accusing Mandela Barnes of wanting to release murderers and rapists from prison are protected as free speech. Perhaps that doesn't sound fair, but even more dangerous is weakening free speech protections to get at the problem of false campaign ads. A weakened First Amendment would cause even more problems.
The only recourse an aggrieved candidate has is to sue for libel, which alone is a high hurdle because political candidates are public figures. A public figure has to prove that not only was the claim false, but it was made knowing that it was false. The firms that produce the ads are skilled at shaping their message to effectively not cross that line.
The late Ed Garvey, in his 1986 campaign against Wisconsin Republican Sen. Robert Kasten, did go that route when Kasten ran a last-minute smear implying that $750,000 in the NFL Players Association account "disappeared" while Garvey was leading it.
Garvey sued Kasten and his campaign adviser, the notorious Roger Ailes, for $2 million. But the damage was already done, and Kasten went on to win another term by the skin of his teeth. The Republican admitted after the election that the ad was based on untruthful information. Garvey in turn dropped the suit.
"Of course he meant to challenge my integrity," Garvey said. "That's why he spent more than $200,000 to air that commercial repeatedly even after I offered proof that it was false and demanded that it be taken off the air. The reason we brought this lawsuit was to clear up any question about my integrity. ... Now that Kasten has admitted the commercial wasn't true, there isn't anything left to prove."
He added: "Money wasn't the issue; the truth was."
All of which brings us around to the only effective way to combat false attack advertising. We the voters have to stop believing them and rewarding the politicians who use them.
It's no secret that the barrage of attack ads suggesting that Barnes was a "different" and "dangerous" Black man damaged his candidacy. In less than two weeks, he went from a six-point lead to a two-point deficit against a candidate who believes in election conspiracies, questions medical advice and claims that those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 were people "who love their country."
When a politician makes claims like that, perhaps we should question the veracity of his ads.