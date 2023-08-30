Cory Tomczyk, who has been a Wisconsin state senator from Mosinee for all of eight months, is already making a name for himself, but I'm not sure that's a good thing.
While running for the Senate last fall to replace the retiring Jerry Petrowski from nearby Wausau, he made it clear that he is certain Joe Biden didn't win the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin and that there was ample evidence of fraud. He blamed Republican leaders for not investigating hard enough to find it. Presumably that included Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' ill-fated million-dollar probe.
Since he came to Madison in January, Tomczyk's been an active player among his fellow Republican legislators. He's been at the forefront of making it illegal to shut down church services during a pandemic and has been a vocal critic of Gov. Tony Evers, calling him "Veto Evers" and claiming he is leading the state to ruin.
Earlier this month, the Mosinee businessman, who operates a shredding and recycling company, jumped into the fray over child labor laws, becoming a lead sponsor of a bill that would eliminate the state requirement that 14- and 15-year-old kids need to have their parents' permission to take a job.
Joining what has become a national movement among Republicans, Tomczyk believes there are too many regulations that keep children from working. His bill would also eliminate the requirement that employers check to make sure the child is as old as he or she claims. That helps protect the employer from any liability claims should something awful happen.
Tomczyk and fellow Republicans in the Assembly, state Reps. Clint Moses and Amy Binsfeld, called youth work permits "needless administrative barriers that slow down the hiring process." And, of course, nothing's more important than a speedy hiring process, even needless laws that aimed at protecting kids.
He should know a lot about school-age children, I suppose, because he served on the Mosinee School Board for nearly 14 years.
But Tomczyk made national news this month over a fight he's been waging against an online Wausau newspaper that reported that he called a 13-year-old a "fag" during a debate at a Marathon County Board meeting in Wausau just before he decided to run for the state Senate.
New York Times reporter Jeremy Peters, who covers media and its intersection with politics, wrote how the Wausau Pilot and Review is in danger of being put out of business by Tomczyk's relentless pursuit of a libel case against the paper.
After the Pilot and Review ran the story, Tomczyk insisted he didn't use the slur, and when the publication stood by its story he sued. But a judge dismissed the case, ruling that Tomczyk didn't meet the threshold of being libeled.
Nevertheless, Peters reported, the suit has already cost the two-employee publication, which specializes in covering local political news, $150,000 in legal fees, a sum that it can ill afford.
The New York Times' reporter added that three others at the meeting confirmed hearing Tomczyk utter the slur and the soon-to-be state senator admitted during a deposition that he has used the term before, claiming it was only playfully aimed at his brother, whom he says is gay.
Nevertheless, our intrepid state senator isn't through. He's appealing the trial court's verdict and is subjecting the Pilot and Review to even greater court fees.
Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council President Bill Lueders pointed out in a column that newspapers not only are facing plunging readership and ad revenues these days, but there’s the fact that some people would like nothing more than to shut you down as a way to shut you up.
There have been several examples of that in recent months, including the much publicized raid on the Marion, Kansas, weekly paper by the local police chief, whom the Marion paper had questioned over the circumstances of leaving his previous job.
Reporter Peters noted that First Amendment experts have warned that the Pilot and Review case shows how a single defamation suit can become a cudgel against the media in a way the law never intended.
"For small local news organizations, many of which are barely getting by financially, the suits threaten to put them out of business," he wrote. "That is the case with The Pilot and Review, even though there is scant evidence that it reported anything false — let alone that it did so with 'actual malice,' the long-established burden of proof that public officials like Tomczyk must meet in a defamation case."
But hey, let's look at the bright side. Get these pesky newspapers out of the way and there won't be anyone to report how those 14- and 15-year-olds are doing on the job.