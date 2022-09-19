I don't know Gary Halverson except that he's a Madison alder who felt compelled to quit last week because of threats he and his family received after it was revealed that for two months he was a member of the Oath Keepers, the white supremacist organization that played a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Suffice it to say that this entire affair will not go down as one of the city of Madison's proudest moments.
Let's be clear, the Oath Keepers and several other right-wing organizations like it are despicable and a threat to the country's future. They've been around for about a dozen years but flourished under the rein of Donald Trump. And they need to be called out and exposed for who they really are at every opportunity.
That's what the Anti-Defamation League was doing when it published a leaked membership list that included the names of 600 Wisconsin members. Halverson was one of six public officials from the state on that list.
I haven't a clue why Halverson decided to join the group back in mid-2020. He claims he thought it was an organization that advocated for military veterans and two months later, when he realized what it really was, he canceled his membership.
“I thought I joined an organization that welcomed veterans who cared about our democracy,” he said in an email the day after the list was published. “I was misled and I terminated the membership two months later in Aug 2020.”
But this was not enough to satisfy many other members of the City Council.
Council President Keith Furman and Vice President Jael Currie issued a joint statement condemning Halverson's brief association with the Oath Keepers. Others chimed in, questioning whether Halverson's private views influence his votes on the council. Many suggested he resign.
The alder, it should be noted, was a thorn in the side of many during the long-running debate over what to do with Madison's homeless population. Reindahl Park, the neighborhood park that became the home of a substantial homeless community last year, is in his district. He was at the forefront in calling for it to be closed down.
He also led opposition to two other proposed homeless shelters in his district, asking why the 17th District is always targeted for homeless shelters. It's a stretch to connect that view with Oath Keepers dogma, when it undoubtedly is a response to his constituents' concerns.
Let's put it this way: Gary Halverson made a stupid political mistake when he blithely joined the ranks of the Oath Keepers. He may have been naive, but it wouldn't have taken more than a couple of Google strokes to learn the dastardly and un-American tactics of this organization. Hopefully he hasn't been so cavalier in researching city business.
But he was upfront when the ADL released the list. He confessed he had joined and apologized, adding that he was appalled when the Jan. 6 insurrection occurred some four months later.
In this day and age critics need to choose their words more carefully. Halverson and his family shouldn't have become targets of threats and vandalism, in effect forcing him to resign.
Making a villain out of a person who did something dumb — as if we haven't all been guilty of that — isn't the way our democracy should work.
Let the voters take care of it at the next election.