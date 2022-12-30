There are many reasons to say good riddance to 2022. It's been a bad year: everything from gun violence not only on the streets but in schools and campuses; Russia's launching of a dangerous war against Ukraine, once again placing the specter of nuclear disaster at the forefront.
But what was also worrying about this past year has been the growth of a hard-to-explain hesitancy among many to get themselves and their children vaccinated.
The politicization of the COVID vaccines and their boosters, along with masks and shutdowns, may partly explain why so many declined to get vaccinated. American politics these days causes people to do weird things, after all.
But what's not so easy to explain is a growing movement to refuse vaccinations for diseases that have been effectively stopped in their tracks — measles, mumps, even polio.
The Washington Post reported earlier this week that a rapidly growing measles outbreak in Columbus, Ohio, is raising concerns among health officials that more parent resistance to routine childhood immunizations will intensify a resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases.
Most of the 81 children infected so far in Columbus are old enough to get the shots, but their parents chose not have them vaccinated, officials said, resulting in the country’s largest outbreak of the highly infectious measles during the past year.
“That is what is causing this outbreak to spread like wildfire,” said Mysheika Roberts, director of the Columbus Health Department.
Even more concerning is a recent poll conducted by the highly regarded Kaiser Family Foundation.
More than a third of parents with children under 18 — and 28% of all adults — now say parents should be able to decide not to vaccinate their children for measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) to attend public schools, even if remaining unvaccinated may create health risks for others.
Public sentiments against vaccine mandates have grown significantly since the pandemic, a Kaiser spokesperson commented. A similar poll taken three years ago by the Pew Research Center found that less than a quarter of parents — and 16% of all adults — opposed school vaccination requirements.
And like the COVID controversy, politics does seem to have something to do with it.
The growing opposition stems largely from shifts among people who identify as or lean Republican, the Kaiser survey found, with 44% saying parents should be able to opt out of those childhood vaccines — more than double the 20% who felt that way in 2019.
The Post quoted a suburban Detroit father of three who describes himself politically as leaning Republican. He said none of his children have received routine childhood immunizations, let alone vaccines for the coronavirus or flu. He values personal liberty and says the government has no right telling people what to do with their bodies.
“I find it a hard argument when the government says we’re all for individual liberty on abortion rights and all this other stuff, but when it comes to vaccinations, there’s no such thing as ‘my body, my choice,’” the account manager for a marketing company said.
Never mind, I guess, that a pregnant woman getting an abortion isn't contagious to others, something that those who insist they have the right to refuse vaccinations ignore. The reality is that people around them also have a right to not be exposed to a preventable disease.
It's highly unlikely that selfish attitudes will change by the turn of the calendar. We will undoubtedly encounter more of the same in 2023, perhaps even worse.
But keep a stiff upper lip, and have a happy new year anyway!