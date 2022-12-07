Wisconsin is sitting on a $6.6 billion budget surplus, which should give the state an opportunity to reinvigorate its public schools after years of being nickel and dimed by Scott Walker's wing of the Republican Party.
The state can now afford to take its knee off the necks of Wisconsin's 423 school districts, a good half of which have had to resort to referendums to raise local property taxes to hire an adequate number of teachers and fix leaky roofs on their schools.
But wait!
It's now become clear that these Republican legislators are going to hold hostage this golden opportunity to help local public schools. Oh, the kingpin of these Republicans, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, thinks sending a few more dollars to local schools isn't a bad idea.
Nevertheless, he's made it clear he will blackmail Gov. Tony Evers into signing a bill that would open the entire state to private school vouchers regardless of a family's income or the size of a school's enrollment.
In essence, high income families who are already paying tuition to have their children attend private schools would have that tuition paid for by the taxpayers. The impact on enrollments and on local property taxes could be devastating.
The irony is that when the state enacted the nation's first so-called "choice" program in Milwaukee in 1989, then Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson sold it as a way for families who were living in poverty to send their kids to private schools just like rich families could.
Many, including the editorial board of The Capital Times, warned at the time that this would be the proverbial camel's nose in the tent on the way to privatizing the state's school system. And that's exactly what's been happening.
In the original Milwaukee program, a family had to earn less than 175% of the federal poverty level to qualify, and participation was limited to 1% of all kids enrolled in the Milwaukee Public Schools system.
Since then, however, Republican legislators have eliminated the enrollment cap for the Milwaukee program and created two new choice programs, one for Racine and another that's statewide.
As Cap Times reporters Scott Girard and Jack Kelly explained in a pre-election piece on the different views held by Republican Tim Michels and Democrat Tony Evers, the Milwaukee and Racine programs are now limited to families with income below 300% of the federal poverty level, while the statewide program is for those below 220% of the federal poverty level.
The statewide program also has an enrollment limit — a cap on the number of students per year that can participate in the program — that will phase out beginning in the 2026-27 school year under current state law.
Data show that up to 70% of the families who now qualify for vouchers under the expansions passed by the Legislature and signed by Walker during the past decade already had their children enrolled in private schools.
It doesn't take a mathematical genius to understand how that figure will grow if the voucher program is opened to all income levels.
The enormous cost to the state of a wide-open voucher system is bad enough. For years, Wisconsin taxpayers would be footing the bill for two separate school systems — one private, one public. The Department of Public Instruction estimated last legislative session that the statewide increase in property taxes would alone amount to $577 million.
Just as important, though, is the future of public education and what it's meant to American democracy throughout the nation's history.
Girard and Kelly asked Julie Underwood, a UW-Madison education and law professor, whether she saw any potential benefits to universal school choice. Her answer was direct: "No."
“My ideology is that public schools train people for democracy,” she said. “You have to have an educated public in order to have a democracy, and I would like everybody to equally have a chance to have a good education, and that’s not the way the private sector is set up.”
Underwood also expressed concerns about a lack of accountability for schools participating in the choice program, suggesting it could be an issue for employment law, students’ rights and financial accountability.
“I have a problem with public money going to private entities without any regulation on them,” she added.
"Our public schools are base metal to America," then Superintendent of Public Instruction Herbert Grover said way back in the 1980s as he fought Tommy Thompson's voucher plan. "We will be moated as a society if we allow this to happen; we will flee each other and build moats, gathering around religion, race, wealth, influence. What kind of doctrine will be taught in those schools?"
That's the real problem: a private power grab of the nation's educational apparatus aimed not at exposing kids to a well-rounded education, but one serving the ideological interests of the likes of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, which has waged a war in the courts to undermine public schools.
The school choice argument was a major issue in the governor's race, which was won, thankfully, by Tony Evers, who has made it clear he opposes any universal choice law. He vetoed it during his first term, while continually asking the Legislature to increase funding for public schools.
He's now facing a different dynamic thanks to Vos' plan to hold his coveted public funding hostage to universal vouchers.
The voters of Wisconsin sided with Evers. The Legislature needs to do so, too.