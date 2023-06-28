After more than a decade, we should be accustomed by now to the hypocrisy and sanctimony that emanates from right-wing Republicans who years ago shamelessly manipulated the election process to seize control of Wisconsin's Legislature.
But this month's chaotic display over fashioning a state budget that essentially ignores public opinion and forces their radical ideology on the people of the state reached a new high of duplicity even for them.
Thanks to a gerrymandered redistricting, all too many of this crop of legislators have nothing to fear from the voters. Their constituencies have been carefully crafted to protect them from voters who hold different views about how the state should work.
So instead we see a self-righteous leadership personified by a perpetually smirking small-town legislator settle scores by punishing a university system it unfathomably doesn't like, making sure that efforts to address the climate crisis, even while the world burns around us, are dismissed and declining to give working families access to affordable child care and paid leave to care for newborns. That just for starters.
And while municipalities and public schools need funding at a time when the state can easily afford to help, they nickel and dime them while placing restrictions on what their duly elected local officials can do. Somehow legislators representing rural constituencies feel qualified to make decisions for the citizens in the state's urban areas.
There's no attempt to make things better for the citizenry by helping the university produce more qualified graduates and freeing parents to take unfilled jobs. Instead, just a goal to impose parochial restrictions on local governments to put them in their place.
"This legislation delivers less than $10 for every resident in Madison," Mayor, Satya Rhodes-Conway pointed out. "Meeting our citywide priorities — public safety, affordable housing, sustainability, accessible transportation options, equity — as we continue to add population at the fastest pace in the state, will now be much more difficult."
The legislative leadership then had the audacity to proclaim the shared revenue decision "historic," sending more money to locals than ever before. That was only because these same legislative leaders saw fit to starve local governments over the past decade. It was akin to providing bread and water to a family that's been starving for years.
What was most bizarre about this month's political circus was the sanctimony of several legislators who took the shared revenue issue to lecture Milwaukee for the financial mistakes it made in years past.
"Milwaukee must learn from its own bad decisions — the hard way," chirped Republican state Sen. Chris Kapenga, the accountant who represents suburban Milwaukee's Waukesha County, which has been siphoning Milwaukee resources for years.
Sen. Andre Jacque of De Pere, who represents mostly Kewaunee and Door counties, chimed in, “It is extremely disappointing that needed reforms to the state shared revenue formula have been held hostage to backroom deals that ostensibly bail out Milwaukee after decades of fiscal mismanagement — while at the same time allowing for continued wasteful spending and social engineering.”
For state legislators who have made more than their fair share of mistakes through the years to complain about Milwaukee takes a big dose of chutzpah.
Local governments starved by clueless state legislators can't hide their "mistakes" like the state can. They have essentially one revenue source. Their budget processes are open to scrutiny. They don't have the luxury of a complicated multibillion-dollar process that can hide their mistakes and protect them from irate taxpayers by pointing fingers at the other guy.
Let's look at some of these same sanctimonious legislators and how they have failed in their duties to safeguard taxpayers' dollars.
The train deal Republicans tanked in 2010 wound up costing the state more than a $100 million dollars it wouldn't have had to spend if a smug Scott Walker and his short-sighted acolytes had done the smart thing.
How about Foxconn? How many of these legislators who now belittle Milwaukee city and county officials were conned into the massive giveaway to a giant multinational and obscenely profitable corporation.
Couldn't have been the self-proclaimed accountant geniuses who masquerade as "responsible" Republican legislators like Kapenga, could it? Or Andre Jacque, who was a state representative at the time?
This same gang of fiscal smart guys have for 14 years refused to expand Medicaid in Wisconsin, not only leaving tens of thousands of their fellow citizens without access to health care coverage, but costing the state at least $1 billion dollars in federal money.
It's easy to cover up these dumb decisions and governmental malpractice when times are good, sales tax and income tax receipts are rising and a pandemic brings federal relief to the state's coffers.
Truth is, it's unlikely that voters would trust these self-important politicians with their local treasuries.