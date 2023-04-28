At least Cleta Mitchell was honest about it, for a change.
The Republican lawyer, fundraiser, chief strategist and election denier told the Republican National Committee that conservatives had to limit voting on college campuses and tighten rules for voter registration and mail-in ballots.
That's the only way, she insisted, that Republicans can level the playing field for the 2024 presidential election.
“The left has manipulated the electoral systems to favor one side — theirs,” she said in a presentation to the RNC. “Our constitutional republic’s survival is at stake.”
Whatever that means.
Mitchell hasn't always been so above board, of course. She's the former partner in Wisconsin's Foley and Lardner law firm, which conspired with Donald Trump in a failed attempt to have Georgia's secretary of state find "sufficient" votes to overturn the state's vote for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.
Foley cut ties with her shortly afterward, but obviously the national Republican Party hasn't.
That's in no small measure because the party has concluded that the only way it can be assured to win elections is to make it difficult for certain people to vote.
Where once both parties encouraged Americans to exercise their right to decide who should represent them, the GOP has adopted a strategy aimed at reducing the vote. All those folks who turned out for Biden in 2020, after all, overwhelmed Donald Trump's supporters.
The make-it-difficult-to-vote strategy has been flourishing among the Wisconsin GOP for years. Aside from enacting the most gerrymandered political districts in the nation, the Republican majority rammed through a voter ID law, contending it was needed to combat nonexistent vote fraud.
The targets were blatantly obvious: the elderly and poor most likely to vote for Democrats, but least likely to have a driver's license or other identification. Then, with a compliant state Supreme Court, they cracked down on the use of vote drop boxes and banned clerks from correcting witnesses' addresses on absentee ballots — again, aimed at the population least likely to vote Republican.
Ironically, these attempts at holding down the vote backfired because they motivated their opponents to work harder to overcome them.
Now Mitchell wants her fellow Republicans to crack down on college campuses. Attempts to somehow hold down the student vote in Wisconsin will have to get by Gov. Tony Evers' likely vetos, but it will be interesting to see what GOP-controlled states will do.
Cletus Mitchell spread all the cards on the table — do something to keep those 18- to 22-year-olds away from the polling places.
Instead of making an attempt to persuade college kids why their party deserves their vote, work instead to prevent them from participating in democracy.
Chances are that strategy will backfire, too.