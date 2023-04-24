Hundreds of thousands of Americans observed the 53rd anniversary of Earth Week this week, culminating with Saturday's Earth Day, founded by the late U.S. senator from Wisconsin, Gaylord Nelson.
Conferences, teach-ins, clean-up gatherings, nature hikes, fun and games to get kids connected with the significance of the environment were all on the agenda to drive home how important it is that we take care of Mother Earth.
As Nelson said on Earth Day's 10th anniversary back in 1980: "We are not free to decide about whether or not our environment 'matters.' It does matter, apart from any political exigencies; we disregard the needs of our ecosystem at our mortal peril."
Here in Madison, organizations as diverse as the East Side Club to the Aldo Leopold Nature Center, from the UW-Madison to city and county parks departments, from nonprofits to for-profits, all held events to spread the message.
Too bad the Wisconsin's Legislature was in town to rain on the parade.
While folks gathered to learn what they can do to help clean our air and water, protect our natural resources and change our habits to fight rampaging climate change, the 12 Republicans on the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee locked arms and said "no."
No to using $4 million of Knowles-Nelson Stewardship funds — named in honor of Democrat Nelson and former Republican Gov. Warren Knowles — to secure permanent conservation and public access for the Pelican River Forest in northern Wisconsin.
"During Earth Week, the 12 Republican committee members voted against the largest land conservation project in Wisconsin history," commented Charles Carlin, executive director of Gathering Waters, the nonprofit that coordinates land trusts in Wisconsin.
"They voted against protecting the Wolf River watershed. They voted against permanent public access to the forest. They voted against permanent sustainable forest management. And they voted against conserving an essential block of wildlife habitat that connects the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest to the Oneida County Forest," he complained.
The dozen GOP legislators were doing a favor for state Sen. Mary Felzkowski of Irma, who is a steadfast opponent of conserving Pelican's 57,000 acres, claiming that some day this pristine wilderness could be developed into housing and businesses and add to the area's tax base. Joint Finance Republican co-chairs Rep. Mark Born of Beaver Dam and Sen. Howard Marklein of Spring Green went along.
While the plan to conserve the Pelican River Forest was under assault, clean energy was not having a good day on the state Assembly's floor.
On a party-line vote, state representatives passed two bills that would prevent state and local governments from banning gas-powered vehicles, snow blowers, lawnmowers and other machines.
No one has proposed doing that, but just in case, GOP legislators want to be ready for the future. The authors maintained that “runaway state bureaucrats and excessive local governments” might take matters into their own hands to ban gas engines. California, after all, has passed such legislation, and our legislators insist they just want to protect "consumer choice."
According to the Associated Press, gas stations and fossil fuel industry groups such as Wisconsin-based Kwik Trip and the American Petroleum Institute have thrown their support behind the bills, which now go to the state Senate. Meanwhile, environmental advocates and the American Lung Association oppose them.
Gaylord Nelson always said that getting the country united behind respecting and protecting Mother Earth would never be easy.
There's been progress, to be sure, but don't expect the Wisconsin Legislature to be much help.