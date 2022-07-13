A major curiosity of this 2022 election cycle is the number of candidates boasting military experiences as a reason they deserve your vote.
It's an anomaly in politics, at least during my lifetime. Candidates for high office seldom flaunted their years of service to convince voters that this somehow made them more qualified to be your governmental leader.
I often wondered, for instance, why the late George McGovern didn't answer his critics, who insinuated he was a limp-wristed liberal against the "tough-as-nails" Richard Nixon back in 1972, by recounting his World War II record of piloting 35 critical B-24 bombing missions over Germany.
It took the late historian Stephen Ambrose's 2001 book, "The Wild Blue," to document the South Dakota senator's remarkable war record. McGovern was among the country's most outspoken opponents of the Vietnam War during that '72 presidential election and, hence, scorned as unpatriotic.
Interestingly, one of the Ambrose book's reviewers commented, "the book was thinly disguised as a general history of wartime (B-24) crews because Ambrose’s publisher knew that retail purchasers of military books often are conservative and might not buy if they knew the topic was a public figure branded as liberal, so the book was labeled, packaged and promoted as something else but was, in fact, about McGovern and the men with whom he flew and fought."
Many of the politicians who emerged from the war were, of course, members of what TV news anchor Tom Brokaw labeled the "Greatest Generation," whose members seldom spoke openly of their military records, although many had indeed served heroically. There was a kind of unwritten code: It wasn't kosher to use your military service for political gain.
That's far from being the case today.
The nut job in Missouri, Eric Greitens, is a prime case. Running for the GOP senatorial nomination even after being forced to resign as governor a mere four years ago, Greitens is attempting to use his Navy Seal service as proof of how tough he is, even cutting an ad showing him storming after so-called "Republicans in Name Only" with assault weapons. He's more qualified, of course, to rout those disloyal Donald Trump wimps because of his Seal training.
Wisconsin isn't immune to this new trend. We've got our own former Navy Seal running for Congress to replace the retiring 3rd District Rep. Ron Kind. Derrick Van Orden has brandished his military record to suggest that it wasn't a big deal when he was stopped going through airport security with a handgun — twice.
Because of his Seal training, it was perfectly safe for him to be carrying a weapon, his campaign claimed, although he admitted that he shouldn't have. Van Orden was one of several military veterans among the throng that marched on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He has remained an unabashed backer of the former president and questions the legitimacy of the 2020 election.
Then there's the Republican race for the nomination to run against Tony Evers for governor this fall. Donald Trump's anointed candidate, construction contractor millionaire Tim Michels, never misses a chance to point to his 12 years of service as an Airborne Ranger, an elite breed in the Army's infantry, where he reached the rank of major.
Then there were the ads for another GOP candidate for governor, Kevin Nicholson, which prominently feature the candidate's combat service in the Marines on tours to both Iraq and Afghanistan. Nicholson demonstrated his proud Marine Corps posture as he marched across the screen promising to tackle the state's problems and its out-of-touch liberal leadership.
The ads apparently didn't work because Nicholson, seeing the handwriting on the wall when Trump endorsed Michels, withdrew from the race last week.
Two of our current U.S. representatives, Scott Fitzgerald of the 5th District, and Mike Gallagher of the 8th, frequently point to their military credentials, Fitzgerald as a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve and Gallagher as a Marine who also served tours in Iraq.
Let's be clear, the military service of these politicians is commendable, but why it should translate into making one more qualified to represent the people of Wisconsin is a curiosity.
If it allegedly demonstrates courage to take on what they proclaim to be threats to the American way of life by "radical" leftists and scalawags like Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, that courage is clearly absent when it comes to standing up to Donald Trump's hold on their party.
All, except Gallagher, have bought into Trump's lies that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Gallagher, however, does believe there were irregularities in the vote. Fitzgerald's allegiance to his oath to defend the U.S. Constitution, both as an elected official and as a military officer, didn't mean much as he joined an infamous GOP cabal challenging the certification of the election on Jan. 6.
Ironically, 25-year-old Cassidy Hutchinson, the assistant to Trump's last chief of staff, Mark Meadows, had the courage to stand up and recount under oath Trump's outrageous behavior before and during the insurrection.
Unlike the "brave" politicians with all their military decorations who continue to bow and scrape to a lying Donald Trump, Hutchinson has no military record. She's just a patriotic American citizen.