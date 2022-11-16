We just completed an election in which Republican candidates across the country, and especially here in Wisconsin, accused their Democratic opponents of pandering to criminals and causing crime rates to rise.
Ron Johnson's reelection campaign in particular wasn't subtle in casting Mandela Barnes as a Black man who is "different" and "dangerous," pandering to the worst fears among the voting public.
What was so ironic is that Republican policies have fueled rising crime rates.
If crime is somehow the fault of "leftists" like Barnes, as Johnson's ads suggested, then why are crime rates actually higher in Republican-led states than in big Democratic-controlled cities?
As Arkansas Times' columnist Gene Lyons recently pointed out, heavily red rural communities in Arkansas have higher per capita crime rates than the frequently vilified blue city of Chicago.
In the arguments over crime, Lyons pointed out, heaven forbid someone mentions guns.
"Only in America would we fill our cities with handguns and then express amazement that people are getting shot," he noted.
That, of course, was the case during the 2022 election. The politicians who flooded the airwaves with scenes of Armageddon to depict their opponents' failures to fight crime never offered any solutions of their own.
Like maybe doing something about our firearms fetish and, at least, quit passing even more laws to make it easier for virtually everyone to arm themselves and, yes, commit crimes.
For instance, Texas last year eliminated any requirement for most adults over 21 to get a permit to carry a handgun. But it's not alone. It simply joined an expanding effort to remove nearly all restrictions on carrying handguns. When Alabama’s “permitless carry” law goes into effect in January, half of the states in the nation, from Maine to Arizona, will not require a license to carry a handgun, the New York Times recently reported.
But Texas is by far the most populous state to do so, and, as the Times also pointed out, it is home to five of the 15 biggest cities in America. That in turn has increased the number of firearms in urban areas. It's becoming common that drunken arguments devolve into shootings.
"In El Paso, revelers who legally bring their guns to parties have opened fire to stop fights. In and around Houston, prosecutors have received a growing stream of cases involving guns brandished or fired over parking spots, bad driving, loud music and love triangles," the paper reported.
“It seems like now there’s been a tipping point where just everybody is armed,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of Harris County, which includes Houston. Like other Texas law enforcement officials, Gonzalez opposed the permitless carry law.
Recent studies have found a link between laws that make it easier to carry a handgun and increases in crime, and some have raised the possibility that more guns in circulation lead to more thefts of weapons and to more shootings by the police, according to the Times' report.
“The weight of the evidence has shifted in the direction that more guns equals more crime,” said John J. Donohue III, a Stanford Law School professor and the author of several recent studies looking at gun regulations and crime.
But the truth is that the politicians who are at the forefront of complaining about rampant crime are the same ones who yield to the gun lobby, refusing to even acknowledge that there's a link between all that crime and all those easily available weapons.
Here in Wisconsin, for example, Republican state legislators passed a number of gun laws, including concealed carry, that were eagerly signed into law by former Gov. Scott Walker, who just happened to have collected nearly $4 million in campaign contributions from the NRA. Interestingly, the number of gun thefts in the state went up when the new law spurred a big increase in gun sales.
Had it not been for Gov. Tony Evers' veto pen, they would have passed more, including an attempt to prevent any federal bans or restrictions on semi-automatic firearms, assault-style weapons or large-capacity magazines from being enforced within Wisconsin borders.
Then in 2022 the Legislature sent three bills to the governor that would have expanded the already dangerous concealed carry law. One would have allowed loaded firearms on school grounds, reversing Wisconsin's gun-free school zone law.
A second would have allowed firearms in places of worship, including on school property. This bill also would have significantly weakened the gun-free school zone statute in the state.
And the third would have expanded the state’s law to recognize permits from other states, regardless of whether those states conduct background checks in their permitting processes.
Evers vetoed all three, but was savaged in the campaign for being "soft" on criminals. That was after the governor had called a special session asking legislators to consider proposals to require expanded background checks on gun purchases and so-called "red flag" laws. Republicans in both legislative chambers gaveled in and gaveled out the special session in a matter of seconds.
But why talk about the carnage that our lax gun laws are exacting on American society when you can just pretend guns have nothing to do with crime?
It's so much easier to make a villain out of your opponent than actually tell the truth.