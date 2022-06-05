Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' unashamed remarks condemning the University of Wisconsin System's Board of Regents for selecting UCLA's Jennifer Mnookin to lead the Madison campus was just another example of how Wisconsin legislative Republicans believe they can ignore the outcomes of elections.
Because they hold a safe majority in both the Legislature's Assembly and Senate, largely in part the result of a clever gerrymandering that allows them to maintain control even when their party receives less than 50% of the vote, they can act as though the people of Wisconsin didn't elect Tony Evers as governor in 2018.
There have been numerous instances throughout Wisconsin's history where one party controlled the Legislature and another the governor's office. The most recent were Republican Tommy Thompson in 1989-90 and 1991-92 while Dems held the Legislature, and Democrat Jim Doyle in 2003-04 and 2005-06, when Republicans held sway.
They had their battles — Democrats did fail to confirm Thompson's last Regent appointees when he went off to Washington to serve in George W. Bush's administration — but nothing has compared to the ruthlessness exhibited by the current gang that has seen fit to bully its way against a governor who was popularly elected by the state's citizens.
Their intent isn't to govern, but to make it next to impossible to do so. The blast at the Mnookin pick was aimed at the Board of Regents, which now has a majority of Evers appointees.
Vos' aim, along with that of UW-bashing state Sen. Steve Nass, was to set the stage for the Republican state Senate to fail to confirm those Evers-appointed Regents so that if Republicans can unseat Evers this fall, they can again gain control of the UW's governing body by immediately replacing them. Mnookin's appointment as chancellor was the choice of liberals, they imply, even though the five Scott Walker appointments on the board voted for her, too. In their view, "liberals" have no business picking qualified candidates.
But, that's the kind of underhanded tactics that have marked this breed of GOP leaders.
They began the push to kneecap Evers by changing state laws in a lame-duck session to limit his power even before he took office, allowing the defeated Walker to sign the unprecedented restrictions. Then after he did take office, the state Senate began what has been nearly a four-year farce to deny the governor the right to appoint his own people to key positions.
His agriculture secretary, Brad Pfaff, was the first to go because he criticized the Legislature for not allocating enough funding to deal with an outbreak of farmer suicides. (These are the same legislators who, after every mass shooting, call for mental health reforms.)
There are still three Evers-appointed cabinet appointees — Karen Timberlake at Health Services, Amy Pechacek at Workforce Development and Anne Sayers at Tourism — who are in political limbo.
And nothing has been more obscene than Walker's pick of gun salesman Fred Prehn, who refuses to leave the Department of Natural Resources Board more than a year after his term expired. He can do that because the Senate won't act on Evers' pick of Sandra Naas to replace him.
Jeff Mandell, of the legal firm Law Forward, said it all: “You’ve got what is essentially a coup to maintain the last governor’s control of the board … they’ve found sort of a back door way to perpetuate the legacy, power and policies of Gov. (Scott) Walker — who the voters chose to get rid of.”