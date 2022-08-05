In the never-ending debate over gun laws in America, longtime progressive commentator Thom Hartmann has interjected a piece of history worth noting.
In his regular Hartmann Report and podcast, he reminded his readers and listeners of a time when gun control was actively promoted by conservatives, including one of their longtime heroes, Ronald Reagan.
Reagan was governor of California back in 1967 when the state had an open-carry law and few gun restrictions. No one, especially white people, had considered what strange consequences might unfold.
It was May 2 and Reagan, then California's governor, was on the steps of the state Capitol to meet and share lunch with a group of visiting eighth graders. Hartmann recalls the scene:
During the event, the Black Panthers' Huey Newton, Bobby Seale and nearly 30 other Black Panthers pulled up out front in a small caravan of cars.
"Armed with everything from pistols to 12-gauge shotguns, they climbed the half-dozen steps to the area around the front doors of the building. Bobby pulled out a prepared statement, and read to the students and people in front of the capitol:
"'Black people have begged, prayed, petitioned, demonstrated, and everything else to get the racist power structure of America to right the wrongs which have historically been perpetuated against black people. The time has come for black people to arm themselves against this terror before it is too late.'
"They then walked into the building to confront the state’s police and legislators, fully loaded guns and rifles in their hands," he added.
It was all perfectly legal under existing California law. But Reagan was aghast, and the nearly all-white California Legislature panicked, Hartmann notes.
“There’s no reason why on the street today a citizen should be carrying loaded weapons,” Reagan said later that afternoon, Hartmann reports. Within a few weeks Oakland Republican Don Mulford introduced a bill in the California Assembly to ban people in California from carrying loaded weapons in public.
"It was enthusiastically signed into law by Gov. Reagan on July 28th, fewer than three months after Seale’s proclamation at the Capitol," the report adds.
The state built on that ban during the next several years, enacting several restrictions aimed at reducing gun violence.
It went on to ban private gun sales, closing the “gun show loophole,” and required gun dealers to be registered and licensed by the state. It also mandated background checks and outlawed the manufacture and sale of cheap “Saturday night special” handguns in the state.
As a result, Hartman writes, California’s gun deaths are around seven per 100,000 people, one of the lowest rates in the country, according to the New York Times.
Hartmann observes how times have changed since Reagan's days as California's governor.
"On the 'gun control' side, now that the Panthers are mostly just a memory on the national stage, fear of armed Black people has been replaced by fear of white children being slaughtered in public schools.
"And it’s providing us with a shocking glimpse into the minds of these Republican legislators: White freak-out about Black people having weapons back in the 1960s was a stronger motivator for them than today’s slaughter of innocent children of all races," he writes.
Such are the times we live in.