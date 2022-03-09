No one has ever accused Wisconsin's legislative Republicans of playing fair.
Ever since they engineered an unconscionable gerrymandered redistricting to ensure Assembly and Senate victories for themselves, ignoring calls for reform from good government groups throughout the state, they have flaunted their power to control state government even after they lose statewide elections like the governorship.
One of their most brazen acts was to convene in special session in 2018 to pass laws restricting the powers of newly elected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers while their leader, former Gov. Scott Walker, was still in office. No one can recall such political bullying in Wisconsin's long and previously proud political history.
And even though Wisconsin voters had picked Evers over Walker, the hyper-partisan Senate majority leader, now congressman Scott Fitzgerald, refused to have his colleagues act on several of Evers' appointees once he took office.
Now in the hands of Fitzgerald's successor, the equally smug Devin LaMahieu, the appointee gambit continues even after Evers has been in office for three-plus years. No one can remember such hardball tactics.
We were treated last week to an example of how destructive this is. The National Resources Board effectively thwarted the will of the voters when it voted 4-3 to kill a DNR rule to limit toxic PFAS chemicals in the state's groundwater.
The board's conservatives voted in lockstep to block regulations recommended by DNR scientists despite pleas from local governments and residents who have been adversely affected by the chemicals in many locations around the state.
The fact is that the board shouldn't be comprised of four Walker conservatives in the first place. One of them, a Wausau dentist, cranberry farmer and huge Walker campaign contributor named Fred Prehn, should have been off the board nearly a year ago when his term expired.
But even though Evers, who ran a pro-environmental campaign, was elected, Republican state senators refused to even consider the governor's appointment of Prehn's replacement, Sandra Naas. Because of a loophole in the law, Prehn has claimed he can stay on the board until his successor is confirmed. That claim has been languishing in a state Supreme Court challenge for months, conveniently for Senate Republicans.
Don't let it be said, though, that these senators don't know what they're doing. Their failure to take up Evers' appointment keeps them in control of the DNR so it can do the bidding of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and other corporate interests that want to have the freedom to pollute. In other words, even though Walker lost the election, his anti-environment colleagues still rule the DNR.
Besides, it's best for the senators to coddle Prehn since he's donated more than $52,000 to their coffers in recent years.
As Roger Utnehmer, veteran broadcaster and current CEO of the Door County Daily News, wrote in an op-ed for us last week, "Prehn’s obstructionist squatting in a seat that no longer belongs to him is tarnishing more than Wisconsin’s fleeting image for effective resource management. It will soon impact not only our wolf population but, more importantly, the quality of the water we drink.
"That’s because Prehn rejects the recommendations of professional DNR game management staff in order to promote excessive hunting, financially fueling his personal gun and ammunition side-line business in Wausau," he pointed out.
Not only does Prehn insist he can stay on the Natural Resources Board — perhaps forever? — he has been an example of incivility during board meetings.
Veteran conservation writer Patrick Durkin wrote about his frequent tantrums and the insults he throws at DNR scientists and staffers when they present reports at board meetings. When Prehn was the board's chair, Durkin described his "fiefdom, the place where respect, public discourse, and professional courtesies die regularly, often in agony."
He was particularly nasty to Tony Blattler, the chair of Wisconsin's Conservation Congress, who appeared before the board to provide input on what questions ought to asked of Conservation Congress voters during their annual meetings.
One question that set off Prehn and another Walker appointee, Green Bay/Shawano Realtor Terry Hilgenberg, was one about climate change and fossil fuels. They claimed that the WCC need only consider hunters, fishers and trappers and had to be set straight that the congress' charter is to hear from all users of the state's public lands, not just those who hunt, fish and trap.
Hilgenberg was in top form during the PFAS meeting as well, demonstrating the thinking of Walker appointees.
He pronounced during the discussion on regulating the chemicals that he didn't trust Department of Health Services scientists because of what he called variances of local public heath guidelines.
"I don't want to be COVIDed here," the real estate mogul proclaimed, "When I come to the 'People's Republic of Madison' I have to wear a mask, and it's ridiculous."
Not quite as ridiculous, though, as the hijacking of what is to be a nonpartisan state agency for selfish party politics.