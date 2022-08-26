The announcement this week that Anthony Fauci is stepping down at the end of the year, after a half-century fighting infectious diseases, reminded me of a campaign ad from GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels.
Michels promises that as governor — unlike Tony Evers — he'll keep Wisconsin's schools open, adding sarcastically, "no matter what Fauci says."
Michels is one of today's Donald Trump Republicans who think demonizing Fauci is a winning message among the Trump-can-do-no-wrong crowd. Trump backers have come to loathe the doctor, who through his career fought AIDS, was in the center of the anthrax scare after 9/11, and played a key role in combatting Ebola and Zika.
But there's one prominent Wisconsin Republican who not only paid homage to Trump at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year, and was an early endorser of Michels, but who has a high regard for Fauci.
When Tommy Thompson stepped down as the interim president of the University of Wisconsin earlier this year, the Thompson-Fauci connection broke into the open. It was at a ceremony at UW-Oshkosh, where campus leaders lauded the state's four-term governor for his sterling tenure at the helm of the state's university system.
Part of the ceremony included a surprise video presentation from Fauci, who had served Thompson during the former governor's service as George W. Bush's secretary of Health and Human Services.
According to an account by UW-Oshkosh's news service, Fauci and Thompson have known each other for more than 20 years and worked together during the anthrax attacks that followed 9/11. They also traveled to Africa during efforts to respond to the AIDS crisis.
“I got to know Tommy very quickly and very intensively,” Fauci said in the video. “What soon became clear to me was not only is he a dedicated public servant, he is a wonderful human being. He is tough as nails when he needs to be and he does not take any nonsense from anyone — yet he has a sense of our common humanity that makes him not only someone whom you respect, but also someone who engenders a great deal of affection.”
The report continued quoting Fauci: “Importantly, after he left his post as HHS, our friendship endured and to my great pleasure it grew. Reliably every Christmas Eve, which also happens to be my birthday, Tommy calls to wish me well and we reminisce about the wonderful times we spent together. And so, my friend, congratulations on another job well done.”
Thompson told the assemblage that along with the yearly phone call, every Christmas Eve he also sends Fauci a box of Wisconsin cheese.
“That’s why he likes me so much,” Thompson joked.
Chances are Fauci's no fan of Tim Michels, a politician who never passes up a cheap shot.