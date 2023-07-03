Matthew Desmond, the Princeton University professor of sociology who earned his graduate degrees at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, has written another highly acclaimed book that exposes America's shameful embrace of poverty.
"Poverty, by America" follows his Pulitzer Prize-winning classic "Evicted," a powerful account of what it means to experience poverty, using Milwaukee families to illustrate how the poor are suddenly thrown from their homes by policies and laws that unfairly target the less fortunate in American society and what happens to them later.
If you haven't read his sequel, "Poverty, by America," I strongly suggest you do because it will open your eyes to how we all, often innocently, contribute to the plight of the American poor, a population that by its sheer size is unique among the world's advanced democracies.
He doesn't blame a political party, but all of us.
"We prioritize the subsidization of our wealth over the alleviation of poverty, designing a welfare state that gives most to those who need it the least," the book's jacket summarizes.
It's not that the U.S. is a selfish country, he points out. But while we devise programs to aid the poor we do nothing to change the system that we as a society have constructed that keeps the impoverished perennially poor.
It's terribly expensive to be poor. We fight labor unions, we buy products from companies that pay workers less, we have a financial structure that forces a worker with a car problem to use payday loans at exorbitant rates, we enact exclusionary zoning that allows landlords to charge outrageous rents for substandard housing, we give those able to afford homes generous mortgage deductions on their taxes but make it extremely difficult for those who have never been able to build a credit rating to buy a home in the first place.
He cites numerous studies that clearly show low-income American families aren't shirkers. They work, sometimes two to three jobs, but are denied skills and opportunities that dig them out of poverty. Instead, they live paycheck to paycheck, a calamity away from becoming desperate.
In short, we've stacked the deck, unintentionally or not.
I finished reading Desmond's book this week as the Wisconsin Legislature wound up its budget deliberations, setting the state's course for the next two years, deciding who will benefit and who won't.
And I couldn't help but notice the juxtaposition.
The budget does little, if anything, to address the structures we've put in place that effectively contribute to what Desmond's book points out. It's a status quo budget, built on the philosophy that the poor have only themselves to blame, they'd rather loaf than work, they're a drain on the hard-working taxpayer.
Majority GOP legislators cavalierly axed the Child Care Counts program, which Gov. Tony Evers asked them to continue, since now federal funding will end. Child Care Counts helped parents to work, helping them earn enough to be lifted from economic despair.
There was absolutely no attempt to increase the obscene $7.25 per hour minimum wage that for more than a decade has kept the poorest among us living on the fringes. No one suggested that the payday loan industry be reined in. No help for low-income homebuyers, no changes in the subsidies afforded to those of us who don't need it.
Meanwhile, tax cuts were enacted to provide $35,000 annual breaks for millionaires and a savings of about $80 for those at the bottom.
Yes, Matt Desmond's book should be required reading, especially for those who run state government.