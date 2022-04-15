I see where bomb-throwing state Rep. Joe Sanfelippo of West Allis is calling it quits, frustrated, he says, because his fellow legislators aren't doing enough to hold officials accountable for how the 2020 election was run.
Good old Joe has spent the last 10 years in the Legislature carrying water for every right-wing cause and especially in leading the charge that the 2020 election was stolen. He still wants county clerks, state election commissioners and others charged for violating election laws. His claims are as unfounded as Donald Trump's lies that the election was stolen.
Sanfelippo will be remembered, not kindly I'm sure, as one of 15 Wisconsin Republicans who signed a letter asking then Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, showing his willingness to violate his oath to defend the U.S. Constitution.
If Sanfelippo is frustrated, how about the millions of Americans who are frustrated that his favorite plutocrat, Trump, hasn't been brought to justice for the blatantly illegal actions he took before and after the election?
One thing is certain, state government will be in a better place without this right-wing blowhard.
Speaking of legislative blowhards, they were around back in the '60s, too. A guest column in last Sunday's Wisconsin State Journal on a UW researcher named Har Gobind Khorana reminded me of state Sen. Ernest Keppler, a Sheboygan Republican.
"Ernie," as we reporters used to call him back then, was one of several GOP legislators convinced that the University of Wisconsin was being overrun by hoodlums and communists, and they demanded that UW administrators purge the school of these subversives who were railing against the Vietnam War and the direction of the country.
Keppler took the Senate floor one day with a long list in his hand of UW professors and researchers that he claimed were suspicious people. On that list was Khorana, who was a native of India, and Keppler, suggesting there was something amiss with such a foreign name, demanded to know who was this person anyhow?
It was probably — at least to that point — the most embarrassing moment in legislative history. Har Govind Khorana had been awarded the Nobel Prize two years before for deciphering the genetic code, which was breakthrough research into the secrets of DNA. It was a signature triumph for the UW's research faculty.
The Sunday column by Sahotra Sarkar explained in detail Khorana's discovery, and how despite the Nobel he would often encounter racism in his travels, especially in America's south.
One would have expected that a state senator ought to have at least checked the background of one of the world's most revered scientists before suggesting he didn't belong on the faculty. Khorana's Nobel, after all, had been trumpeted in newspapers throughout the state.
Ernie never did apologize.