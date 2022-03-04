One of the three declared candidates for the Republican nomination for governor this fall has softened his belief that Joe Biden didn't win Wisconsin in 2020.
After initially dodging questions over whether he believed Biden won, Kevin Nicholson changed his tune in an interview last week with a Milwaukee TV station.
“He’s declared the winner,” Nicholson said. “I believe he won a messy, sloppy, messed-up election.”
His two opponents for the nomination, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and conspiracy theorist state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, have refused to say that Biden won. Ramthun, in particular, is so sure Donald Trump was the winner that he wants Wisconsin to rescind its Electoral College votes, an act that is blatantly illegal. And, remarkably, he was backed up by a former Supreme Court justice in a laughable election "investigation" report this week.
While Nicholson at least is willing to admit Biden won, he can't keep himself from casting doubt about the election.
“I think the 2020 election was a mess,” Nicholson claims. “It was a stinky, smelly mess. ... So out of this heaping mess, ballot harvesting and all this other stuff that happened, Joe Biden was declared the winner. And that’s the way it is.”
His remarks are the perfect example of what Adolf Hitler's chief propagandist Joseph Goebbels preached to his fellow Nazis — tell a lie enough times and people will eventually come to believe it.
That's exactly what's happened not only here in Wisconsin, but in other battleground states where Trump lost the election. By all accounts, including recounts, audits and court cases, Wisconsin's election was one of the most safe and fairly conducted in the state's history.
But Trump's sycophants have spread the lie that the elections — which just happened to be won by numerous down-ballot Republicans — were somehow fixed even though no such evidence exists.
Enter Michael Gableman, who spent three quarters of a million dollars on yet another bogus report to spread election lies. He has been a lap dog for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who had promised Donald Trump he'd question the Wisconsin results.
Yes, the drumbeat continues some 16 months after the election, and now those who have been spreading this piece of Goebbels-like propaganda proclaim that Wisconsin citizens have no confidence in their election system.
What a surprise!
That "no-confidence" claim has become a useful rallying cry to "fix" the system. It just so happens that the so-called fixes are aimed at making it tougher for segments of society that might not favor Republicans to cast their ballots.
What another surprise!
It would be interesting to see what history makes of the likes of Trump and his legislative toadies here in Wisconsin who have polarized American politics like never before with their propagation of Trump lies.
As a reminder, Joseph Goebbels didn't fare well.