A report issued earlier this week by House Committee on Oversight and Reform said volumes about America's gun crisis, and it should have received more attention.
The report follows a month's-long look into the methods the country's gun manufacturers use to sell firearms to impressionable young Americans.
Gunmakers have taken in more than $1 billion by selling semi-automatic AR-15-style weapons during the past decade alone, the report said, adding that much of the marketing is aimed at convincing young men that the rifles are a way to prove their masculinity.
The sales tactics, said Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York, "are deeply disturbing, exploitive and reckless. In short, the gun industry is profiting off the blood of innocent Americans."
The Oversight Committee focused its probe on five major American gun manufacturers. Two of the companies, it said, roughly tripled their revenue from the AR-15-style assault rifles over the last three years.
Yet the executives of the two manufacturers insisted, during a hearing on the report, that they bore no responsibility for mass shootings in which AR-15s were used.
Marty Daniel, the CEO of Daniel Defense, which manufactured the weapon used in the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre, insisted that mass shootings were all but unheard of just a few decades ago and the weapons being sold haven't changed in the years since.
What's changed, he claimed, are the type of people who are using them, and he said these murders are a local problems that need to be resolved.
Talk about hubris.
Daniel Defense has been one of the most brazen in promoting assault weapons to a young audience. Its 2017 catalog featured an image of a shooter with a tattoo of a Valknot, a Norse symbol associated with transnational white supremacists. It's been identified by the Anti-Defamation League as a hate symbol.
Other manufacturers, the committee reported, have made appeals that played on male insecurities by insinuating that owning their firearms would put customers "at the top of the testosterone food chain."
A Bushmaster ad for an AR-15 used the slogan, "Consider your man card reissued."
It's hard to determine who is less empathetic about our gun problem, the manufacturers who profit from it or the tone-deaf politicians who continue to fight any possible solution, like enacting a ban on the sale of assault weapons.
GOP Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, for instance, is against a ban because many of his constituents need them to shoot pesky prairie dogs. Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, meanwhile, says his people need them to kill feral pigs.
"If you talk to the people that own it, killing feral pigs in the, whatever, the middle of Louisiana. They'll wonder: 'Why would you take it away from me?'" Cassidy told an interviewer.
Guess that kids getting murdered in their classrooms is a small price to pay for the right to kill prairie dogs and feral pigs.