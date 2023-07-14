"Paper Valley," the new book detailing the story behind the battle to clean up the dreadful PCB contamination of the lower Fox River, is a revealing account of why protecting our environment can be so difficult.
I came away from this book, though, not certain whom the authors found to be the bigger villains — the paper companies that dumped PCBs, killing birds, fish and perhaps imperiling humans, or then-Gov. Tommy Thompson and his leaders of the Department of Natural Resources.
Co-authored by P. David Allen II, a retired wildlife biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Susan Campbell, a former environmental reporter for the Green Bay Press-Gazette, "Paper Valley" pulls no punches in blaming Thompson and the Wisconsin DNR for unnecessarily delaying the cleanup, perhaps setting the project back at least 10 years.
As they explain, removing the PCBs from the bottom of the Fox all the way from Neenah to its mouth at Green Bay and into the bay itself was no ordinary cleanup. Through the course of 17 years, it would become the largest largest river cleanup in the world. By the year 2020, the project removed 6.5 million cubic yards of PCB sediment from the riverbed and capped the equivalent of 700 acres of the bottom with sand and rocks.
The project received its final completion certification in January of this year, with the total cost estimated at $1.3 billion, all of it paid by the paper companies responsible for dumping the PCBs into the river.
The giant NCR Corp. found a way in the 1950s to use the chemical — polychlorinated biphenyl — to produce carbonless copy paper, and soon the paper mills lining the Fox River began using the process.
When scientists became suspicious of PCB toxicity — it's one of those chemicals that take forever to break down — NCR acknowledged the problems and stopped using the process in 1971. But during the previous two decades the damage to the Fox River had obviously already been done.
As Allen and Campbell detail, by the 1980s high concentrations of PCBs were found all the way up Green Bay along Door County and the upper peninsula of Michigan. The chemical was also being detected in Lake Michigan itself. Wildlife observers were detecting deformities in many bird species, and high concentrations in fish resulted in don't-eat warnings. The PCB concentrations from the riverbed were obviously drifting to Green Bay and beyond.
Taking turns in the book, the two authors describe the long and bumpy road toward finally getting the cleanup approved and placing the responsibility for the pollution squarely on the paper mills.
Allen concentrates on the behind-the-scenes drama that ensued between the federal environmental agencies and the state DNR. Thompson fought the fed's attempts to declare the Fox River a Superfund site and all that entailed legally. The governor thought the taxpayers should help pay for the cleanup, according to Allen. That wouldn't fly with the Fish and Wildlife Service and the EPA, he writes, and suggests that the state's slowness in dealing with the issue forced the federal agencies to step in.
Campbell, meanwhile, describes how she got the hundreds of stories she wrote for the Press-Gazette and how those stories and several of the newspaper's editorials helped turn public opinion to favor the massive cleanup, even if the costs might harm the paper companies' ability to maintain the workforce, a significant factor in the Fox Valley economy.
After Thompson left the governorship to become George W. Bush's secretary of health and human services, the federal and state agencies came together to begin the enormous project that many were convinced would not happen, if it was even possible in the first place.
On Sept. 1, 2020, Wisconsin's then DNR secretary, Preston Cole, announced:
"A successful 17 year-long cleanup in the Lower Fox River is complete through collaboration between Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS), tribal groups and many private organizations.
"This legendary accomplishment will fundamentally improve the way Wisconsinites live, work and play on the Lower Fox River. Outdoor recreation contributes $7.8 billion to Wisconsin's GDP. Thanks to this cleanup work, people recreating on the Fox River will contribute to that bottom line this Labor Day weekend in a way that was simply unthinkable twenty years ago."
From all indications, it's a happy ending. But "Paper Valley," which is available at all bookstores and on Amazon, reveals the road to get to that ending was full of potholes.