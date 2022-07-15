At the urging of our youngest grandson, Sandy and I took in a most unusual and, I should add, a purely delightful baseball game in Cottage Grove last week.
Grandson Noah Frederickson is one of dozens of young men and women who volunteer to serve as "buddies" for the kids with disabilities who play in the Miracle League of Dane County, an inspirational program that was founded by longtime Madison management consultant Bill Schultz, who has disabilities himself.
The League's website explains how as a boy Schultz had a passion for baseball, despite being born with deformities that required the amputation of his right leg and a smaller and shorter left hand and arm. Nevertheless, on an artificial leg and compensating for the shorter arm, he played baseball with his neighborhood friends every summer.
"When the boys turned 8 they became eligible for local Little League tryouts," it continues. "The boys went through hitting, fielding, and throwing drills. Bill excelled at the drills, but when he and his parents arrived the next day to learn Bill’s team assignment, Bill was devastated to learn from the league commissioner that he would not be allowed to play in the league.
The commissioner felt that Schultz' physical disability could hurt him and perhaps others. So even though he had developed substantial mobility, he was denied the chance to play the game he loved.
Years later, he saw a television news story about a national program called the "Miracle League" that helps communities build an inclusive baseball field for children with physical and cognitive disabilities. That and his childhood experience set him on a mission to bring the league to Dane County.
Raising the money for a special field and equipment that is safe for all the participants, but expensive, wasn't easy. But a determined Schultz wasn't to be denied, and what we saw last week is testament to that dedication and the hundreds of others from the area's disabled community who pitched in with contributions and their time. The facility alone cost a half-million dollars to construct.
The field, located in Cottage Grove's Bakken Field on the western edge of the village, is first-class with "dugouts," bleachers for the fans, and a layout that rivals many traditional local ballparks. The diamond has a rubberized surface, which allows kids with disabilities to run, walk or roll a wheelchair easily and safely. The bats and balls are foam rubber.
The players, who come from all over Dane County, range in age from 5 to 18. Each game is two innings and each youngster, dressed in jerseys and hats emblazoned with their team's name, gets to bat twice.
We watched children in wheelchairs, in special braces, some with autism, others with cognitive issues, their faces showing the joy of playing ball on a real diamond before a crowd of well over 100. They hit the ball, ran the bases and triumphed in touching home plate while a PA system announced their names and achievements and the fans applauded.
The "buddies," like my grandson, help guide them around the bases and assist in playing defense. Dozens of adult volunteers are also there, serving as coaches and umpires.
This is the league's second season, and it has already expanded to games three nights a week. Well over 100 young children with disabilities participate.
Complete details on the league are on its website.
If you need a little inspiration in these times of all-too-much doom and gloom and want to see the good that is still very much part of America, take in one of these games.