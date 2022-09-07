An editorial in the Racine Journal Times last week took the words right out of my mouth.
The paper noted that Wisconsin Republicans are falling all over themselves to come up with a plan on how to administer Wisconsin's elections. Some want to abolish the Wisconsin Elections Commission, claiming that the bipartisan agency allowed all sorts of illegalities during the pandemic-marred 2020 election. Others are hatching plans to make the secretary of state the election arbiter — but only, of course, if a Republican wins this fall's election for the job.
What would solve everything, wrote the Journal Times, is if the Legislature brought back the Government Accountability Board, which it cavalierly demolished in 2015 in a fit of pique because the board cooperated in an investigation of then-Gov. Scott Walker's suspect campaign finance machinations.
What was sad is that the Wisconsin's GAB had gained a reputation as a model on how nonpartisan election supervision and the enforcement of ethics standards for elected officials could work.
The GAB had been created just eight years before by a 97-2 vote in the GOP-controlled Assembly and a 33-0 vote in the Democratic-led Senate. It was formed in the wake of what was known as the legislative caucus scandal that had ensnared both Democratic and Republican legislative leaders who were using paid staff to shake down campaign contributors.
The new GAB agency was designed to make sure our elections and campaign financing were clean and to serve as a watchdog on public officials' ethics. To insulate its board from partisan politics, the 2007 Legislature decided the board should be controlled not by partisans, but by six retired Wisconsin judges.
When Republican legislators, led by the hyper-partisan Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, revealed their intentions to destroy the GAB, they were warned their plan could backfire.
"This severe mockery of good public policy is being inflicted on Wisconsin for one reason — to destroy and then assert control over an agency that did what it was designed to do: oversee Wisconsin's election, campaign finance, ethics and lobbying laws impartially and with a degree of independence from micromanagement by partisan legislative leaders and their lackeys," said Common Cause-Wisconsin in a statement.
Editorial boards and good government advocates joined in, especially when Vos and Fitzgerald hatched the plan to form the Wisconsin Elections Commission, controlled by three partisan Democrats and three partisan Republicans. Many warned that such a bizarre combination would lead to 3-3 deadlocks on any major decision.
They plunged ahead anyway and now are disavowing their own creation, although Fitzgerald has been replaced by a new GOP Senate leader, Devin LeMahieu, who is just as dogmatic as Fitzgerald, who is now serving as a Trump loyalist in Congress.
But it isn't the feared 3-3 tie votes and endless deadlocks that are driving the new crusade to demolish their own creation. Rather, it's that the WEC made it too easy for folks to vote in 2020 by allowing drop boxes so voters wouldn't have to congregate during the height of a pandemic, and it allowed nursing home residents to cast their ballots even though clerks weren't allowed inside.
And then when the commission didn't go along with the Republican lies that the election was stolen from Trump, that was too much for the election deniers to stomach. Hence the war on the we've-hardly-had-time-to-know-thee Wisconsin Elections Commission.
The Journal Times spoke for many when it agued, "We believe state elections should be administered by an agency that is as unbiased and nonpartisan as possible," adding that "sometimes we can find solutions in the past."
The paper pointed out that a good place to look is the structure of the old Government Accountability Board, which was unique among all states.
"The GAB had six members, all former state judges, who were nominated by the governor from a roster of potential board members selected by a panel of Wisconsin Court of Appeals," reads the editorial. "Nominees then had to be confirmed by the state Senate. GAB members couldn’t hold another state or local public office or become a candidate; they couldn’t make political contributions or engage in partisan political activities; nor could they be a lobbyist or even employed by a person who has a lobbyist."
That, as the Journal Times added, is a good place to start.
But don't hold your breath. That would require Republican legislators to admit they made a mistake. That's not part of their DNA.