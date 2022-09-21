It continues to boggle the mind that in the year of 2022 so many of our elected officials bend over backward to make it harder for people to vote.
Perhaps it's because I grew up in an era when American politicians, both Republican and Democrat, were staunch supporters of making it easier for people to exercise their sacred right to cast ballots on Election Day. They lamented how Americans often trailed much of the free world in taking time to exercise that right. They toyed with ideas like declaring Election Day a holiday or carving out an entire week for people to get to the polls.
Media outlets, from radio and TV to newspapers, ran public service ads reminding readers and listeners to get to the polls.
Good government groups, like the League of Women Voters, arranged for cars to pick up confined citizens at their homes or institutions. Here in Wisconsin, the Legislature voted overwhelmingly to allow voters to register on Election Day as long as they had identification that verified their residences. If you couldn't make the polls on Election Day, absentee voting was encouraged and made easier to accomplish.
The whole idea was that it was crucial to democracy for citizens to pick their representatives, whether it was on the village board, the governorship or president of the United States.
In the good old days when leaders insisted that everyone should get to the polls, 100% participation was considered the goal, albeit Pollyannaish.
Sadly, that's no longer the case. Now voting is actually being portrayed as something sinister; the citizenry can't be trusted to cast ballots, be it by absentee ballot or even in person.
It has been a Republican obsession in numerous states to clamp added restrictions on voting — so-called voter ID, shorter windows to vote absentee, fewer ballot sites. Whether these restrictions have actually reduced participation is open to debate. One side argues that it has hindered the poor and elderly from getting to the polls. The other side claims it has made elections safer and more secure.
But what's becoming apparent about this relentless effort to change states' election laws is that it isn't the smokescreen about fraud and other irregularities; it's really about questioning American elections in the first place and devising ways to give politicians the right to overturn them.
The most recent example came from the byzantine ruling by Waukesha County Judge Michael Aprahamian, who declared that it's illegal for election clerks to "cure" the ballot envelope on which a witness verifies the person's ballot.
Under the ruling, the voter can do everything correctly, but if his or her witness neglects to include a zip code or enters the wrong street address on the ballot's envelope — East Washington Street instead of East Washington Avenue, for example — the clerk must return the ballot and have it done over. In other words, let's make it tougher for someone who probably has trouble casting a ballot in the first place.
Take a look at Aprahamian's statement in siding with the Waukesha Republican Party and other right-wing groups who brought the suit:
"It is of little wonder that proponents from all corners of the political spectrum are critical, cynical and suspicious of how elections are managed and overseen when three unelected bureaucrats can defy the legislature and declined to suspend guidance that the joint committee under its oversight authority has determined violates Wisconsin law."
Fact is, Wisconsin law is silent on whether ballot envelopes can be "cured" of obviously inadvertent mistakes and whether the legislatively created Wisconsin Elections Commission can OK the procedure. Besides, an audit showed that less than a half-percent of absentee ballot envelopes were corrected. But yes, says the judge, no wonder people mistrust elections, as he played right into the hands of those who continue to peddle the Big Lie aimed at making people distrust our historically clean election system.
New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie recently observed: "The goal, as was clear when lawyers from the Trump campaign pushed (the) 'independent state legislature' theory before and after the 2020 election, is to create a path by which Republican state lawmakers can toss out results they don’t like."
This fall's elections include 199 Republican nominees who deny the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election. An additional 62 candidates have raised doubts about the legitimacy of the election. Pro-insurrection candidates lead the Republican ticket in Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Changing our election laws is the first step in a well-orchestrated process to weaken and create distrust in American elections. It's a clear example of what President Joe Biden is talking about when he warns of the looming dangers to our democracy.