The Republicans on the Senate's Judiciary Committee drew a tidal wave of condemnation for the abuse they heaped on President Joe Biden's Supreme Court pick, Ketanji Brown Jackson, during her nomination hearing.
"How low will Senate Republicans go?" asked veteran New York Times columnist Linda Greenhouse, who covered the high court for the paper for 30 years.
"Every mischaracterization of Judge Jackson’s record on the bench. Every racist dog whistle about crime. Every QAnon shout-out about rampant child pornography. Every innuendo that a lawyer who represents suspected terrorists supports terrorism," she wrote, singling out the likes of South Carolina's Lindsey Graham, Texas' Ted Cruz and Tennessee's Marsha Blackburn for particular scorn.
The Los Angeles Times' Jackie Calmes added Missouri's Josh Hawley and Arkansas' Tom Cotton to the list of despicable politicians.
"(They) all but ignored Jackson’s obvious qualifications and distorted her record to make her out to be soft on crime, child porn and terrorists," she noted.
While Jackson earned a unanimous rating of “well qualified” from the American Bar Association, Blackburn told Jackson she’d used her talents “not to serve your nation’s veterans or other vulnerable groups, but to provide free legal services to help terrorists get out of Gitmo and go back to the fight.”
"Sending terrorists back to the fight?" a stunned Calmes asked. "That’s beyond outrageous. Jackson not only nobly represented four detainees at the Guantanamo Bay detention center as a public defender, in keeping with the Constitution’s promise. She also did so at the same time her brother was serving in Iraq as an Army infantryman."
Even the military's Stars and Stripes newspaper ran a piece that pointed out Hawley’s use of misleading and false information to attack Jackson, who would become the court's first Black woman justice. He claimed she was soft on child pornographers and sex criminals, although research shows she handled those kinds of cases just as other federal judges have.
The pity is, however, that the innuendoes and outraged claims have little to do with these Republicans' own beliefs, but everything to do with their future political ambitions.
John Tures, a political science professor at LaGrange College in Georgia, hit the nail on the head.
"Members of the GOP Senate leadership warned their party members that going after Biden’s nominee would not be a wise decision,” he wrote for the Savannah Morning News. “The Democrats had the votes to confirm her. She had a moderate record and had already been through the confirmation process for other courts, so she had experience and a track record. ... It was best to move on to other, more winnable issues."
"Several Republican senators clearly didn’t get the memo," he continued. "It’s clear that some on the Right felt they could use these hearings to demonstrate how they are truly the most conservative. And it’s not about how most Americans define their ideology, with viewpoints, backed by logic, but it’s more about an attempt to show off how they can punch the hardest below the belt, which has become the newest attempt to attract followers and campaign contributions, often feeding their own egos in the process."
And don't think this is a trademark of only federal politicians.
Do you really think for a moment that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos believes Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election was somehow fraudulent? No, he knows — as do the likes of GOP Reps. Scott Fitzgerald and Tom Tiffany and their dozens of party colleagues — that the hundreds of Wisconsin election volunteers did their usual job making sure the election was fair and honest.
But the truth isn't important here. It's appealing to a rabid base that, thanks to Donald Trump, has actually convinced GOP voters that the election was corrupt. It's more important to appease that base than actually admit the truth.
That holds true for everything from vaccines to face masks in the battle against a pandemic. There's a base out there that believes it's all nonsense, and all too many politicians are willing to exploit that, even though they know safety precautions save lives. (Why else did Vos famously don a hazmat suit to help at the polls in April of 2020?)
We're watching this phenomenon play out in the Republican primary for Wisconsin attorney general, a race between Adam Jarchow, a far right-winger and former bomb-throwing assemblyman ("let them bait bears"), and Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.
Jarchow, a lawyer in Polk County, isn't holding anything back in an effort to pander to the Trump base that he's sure will get him the nomination. He despises "woke liberals," asked Wisconsin deer hunters to invade Canada to help protesting truck drivers and says he wants to go hunting with Kyle Rittenhouse, of Kenosha protest fame. Bending the truth is no problem for this guy.
Plus, he insists that Toney is a GOP traitor by enforcing Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home orders during the early days of the pandemic, even though he was a district attorney charged with enforcing the law.
Jarchow's chief campaign aide is a former Scott Walker acolyte, while Toney's adviser worked for Tommy Thompson. Walker, in case we forgot, is actively tweeting, just like his hero Trump was, interspersing religious messages with ones bashing liberals. One of his most recent: "Joe Biden is an incompetent fool."
But welcome to the 21st Century, where honesty and principles mean nothing to one of our political parties.