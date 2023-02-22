One of the highlights of President Joe Biden's state of the union speech earlier this month was the Republican boos he got when he proclaimed that some in the GOP want to sunset Social Security and Medicare.
Republicans were outraged, pointing out that their leadership has made it clear that neither federal program that protect the nation's elderly is on the table in the battle over the debt limit.
It's easy to see why. Americans have made it clear that they don't want Social Security or Medicare touched. But let's be honest. Several Republicans have indeed indicated that what they call "entitlement" programs need to be addressed.
It was Florida Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the 2022 National Republican Senatorial Committee no less, who released a 60-page “11-point plan to rescue America.” On Page 39 of that plan, was this comment: “All federal legislation sunsets in 5 years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.”
Scott, who famously was the CEO of a health care conglomerate that 20 years ago bilked Medicare, Medicaid and the military's TriCare out of nearly $2 billion in false billings and claims, was called out by Biden during his visit to the Madison area the day after the speech.
Undaunted, Scott repeated his belief that the programs need to be revisited every five years, confirming the president's claim. Even Mitch McConnell has criticized Scott for raising suspicions about the Republicans' goals.
And there's no denying that some House Republicans have floated the idea of reforms to "entitlement" programs as part of debt ceiling negotiations, though Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and others keep insisting that cuts aren’t on the table.
The GOP was so rattled by Biden's highlighting of its long simmering plans that Scott himself, after first doubling down on his sunset idea, backed off last weekend and proclaimed that, OK, Social Security and Medicare are now off the table.
Let's not forget, though, that there's another prominent Republican who has suggested — several times — that the way we fund Social Security and Medicare needs to be changed. Biden also singled him out.
Wisconsin's Ron Johnson raised eyebrows here in Wisconsin last year when he suggested that Social Security and Medicare be eliminated as mandatory spending programs, and that they should instead be approved by Congress on an annual basis as discretionary spending, like other federal programs.
In an interview last August on the conservative podcast hosted by Green Bay's Joe Giganti, known as the "Regular Joe Show," Johnson lamented that Social Security and Medicare programs automatically grant benefits to those who meet the qualifications.
Those who meet the qualifications, of course, are those who have paid into the the two systems via their paychecks for their entire working lives.
“If you qualify for the entitlement, you just get it no matter what the cost,” Johnson told Giganti. “And our problem in this country is that more than 70% of our federal budget, of our federal spending, is all mandatory spending. It’s on automatic pilot. It never — you just don’t do proper oversight. You don’t get in there and fix the programs going bankrupt. It’s just on automatic pilot.”
Johnson suggested that Social Security and Medicare be transformed into programs whose budgets are appropriated by Congress on an annual basis, pointing out that that's what we do with the Defense and Veterans Affairs departments.
Never mind that there are no separate payroll deductions for those departments, nor any of the others funded by the federal budget. From their inceptions, Americans have always paid a separate tax to fund the so-called "entitlement" plans.
Johnson contends that he isn't trying to do harm to Social Security and Medicare, only trying to "save" them by "reforming" the way they're funded.
Surely, he can't be serious that subjecting those two successful government programs annually to the whims of congressional whack jobs like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and the rest of the MAGA crowd in Congress is a good idea.
And let these Republicans be honest. When he was president, Donald Trump himself tried to cut Social Security and Medicare every year he was in office. For the 2021 federal budget alone, Trump proposed slashing about half a trillion dollars from the programs.
There was a method behind what the Republicans saw as Biden's madness. He succeeded in getting the congressional GOP to stand up and pledge not to harm Social Security or Medicare as the fight over the national debt ensues.
“So folks, as we all apparently agree, Social Security and Medicare is off the books now, right?” he asked the members who had been booing.
When the Republicans began applauding, he replied, “Alright, we got unanimity!”
How much you wanna bet that Ron Johnson wasn't among them?