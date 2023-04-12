Of all the commentaries written about the indictment of Donald Trump, Chicago Tribune columnist Clarence Page hit the nail on the head.
Page relayed a Twitter message from a Black man named Yusef Salaam who simply tweeted "Karma" when asked what he thought of Trump's latest legal problem.
Salaam, you see, was one of five Black and Hispanic teenagers who were wrongfully imprisoned for the 1989 rape of a white woman in New York’s Central Park, a case that evoked a national outrage over crime, thanks in no small measure to Trump. The awful dynamics of that case were the subject of a 2019 Netflix series, “When They See Us,” and a PBS documentary, “The Central Park Five,” in which the world was exposed to the truth of what happened.
Then a blustering New York real estate developer and unabashed self-promoter and womanizer, Trump took out full-page newspaper ads the day after the five were charged, calling for the death penalty to be reinstated in New York.
"Bring Back the Death Penalty! Bring Back Our Police!" the headline on the ads proclaimed in huge type.
Adding fuel to public anger at the time, according to Page, the ads played a major role in securing a conviction of the teens, who were frequently paraded before the cameras in chains and handcuffs.
"So did false confessions, it turned out, since no DNA linked them to the crime scene and their descriptions of the victim didn’t match," the columnist added.
Salaam and the other wrongfully accused teens — Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise — were exonerated in 2002. Serial rapist Matias Reyes, already in prison, confessed to the assault, and DNA confirmed his admission.
Now the shoe is on the other foot. Trump's apologists claim that he's being unjustly charged, that it's all a political witch hunt, that what he did shouldn't merit punishment, that it's an example of Democrats weaponizing the justice system, and besides, the former president is innocent until proven guilty.
As Page pointed out, the presumption of innocence until proved guilty seemed almost nowhere to be seen in Trump’s world when the Central Park Five case boiled over into a national media frenzy.
“I recently watched a newscast trying to explain the ‘anger in these young men.’ I no longer want to understand anger. I want them to be afraid,” Trump wrote in the ad, which ran in three of the city's major papers at the time. He went on to say about the police, “Unshackle them from the constant chant of ‘police brutality’ which every petty criminal hurls immediately at an officer who has just risked his or her life to save another’s.”
Trump has never apologized for his actions or words following the Central Park charges and false convictions, even when asked to do so during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Now, suddenly, according to the likes of Lindsey Graham, Ron DeSantis and our own GOP Congress members like Scott Fitzgerald, we're supposed to be feeling sorry for Trump, who according to them is being bullied by corrupt partisans, hell-bent on retribution. Worse, Trump himself has suggested that maybe people need to take to the streets, suggesting that a mob, not courts of law, should decide, just like on Jan. 6. One of Trump's primary apologists, Fox News' Tucker Carlson, suggested that now is not the best time to give up your AR-15s.
As the New York Times concluded in an editorial, "The decision to prosecute a former president is a solemn task, particularly given the deep national fissures that Trump will inevitably exacerbate as the 2024 campaign grows closer. But the cost of failing to seek justice against a leader who may have committed these crimes would be higher still."
Yet the ostentatious comments from the Trump camp continues. To hell with the rule of law.
The stains on our justice system have often shown themselves in its treatment of the privileged. Never were they exposed more than during the 2008 economic collapse when fraud and malfeasance in the corporate banking industry brought the economy to its knees, throwing countless Americans out of work, destroying American lives and stripping individuals of their savings and livelihoods. While petty thieves are routinely sent to prison, not one Wall Street financier faced any punishment.
And as the American Prospect's Robert Kuttner wrote recently, while corrupt labor leaders are prosecuted and sent to jail, top corporate execs' malfeasance goes unpunished.
"The corporation typically is made to pay a fine, as if the frauds were mysteriously created by an entity rather than by people, in a kind of immaculate misconception," Kuttner wrote.
To let a man suspected of paying hush money to cover up an affair and falsely reporting it as a campaign expenditure escape because he happens to be a former U.S. president would be the ultimate double standard, especially since Trump's former fixer, Michael Cohen, was charged, convicted and sentenced to three years in prison involving the same scandal.
It's long been an American proposition that no one is above the nation's laws. That's as it should be.
If Trump and his lawyers can convince a judge and jury that he's innocent, then fine. That's how American justice is supposed to work.
That's more, after all, than what the Central Park Five got.