When Bill Evjue hired me back in June of 1962 and told me to report to the newsroom on South Carroll Street the next day, the first thing then City Editor Cedric Parker asked me was, "Do you know what Monona Terrace is all about?"
Parker was gauging whether this just-out-of-college kid who had breached protocol and managed to get hired by the big boss really knew anything about Madison. But having grown up with Evjue's newspaper, it was an easy question, and one I could confidently answer, "Yes, I know everything about it."
Aside from supporting the Progressive movement and getting rid of Wisconsin Sen. Joe McCarthy, Monona Terrace was perhaps The Capital Times' biggest crusade, and had been since 1939 when Frank Lloyd Wright first introduced the idea for a city auditorium and civic center gracefully connecting Lake Monona to the Capitol Square.
Evjue fell in love with the idea, and it wasn't long before the crusading newspaper editor and the world's greatest architect became lasting friends.
But Monona Terrace became a political football, with Evjue's newspaper championing the project, and the Wisconsin State Journal and many Madison conservatives doing all they could to prevent it from happening. Besides, Wright had ticked off many prominent city business people by chiding them for not having the foresight to build something spectacular to tie the city with the beautiful lakes nature had provided Madison. Some agreed with the architect's observation, but many more were livid.
The initial 1939 plan was shelved when World War II broke out and was revived in 1953 as Madison voters passed two hotly debated referendums, one approving the money to build the civic center and the other to hire Wright as the architect.
That unleashed a battle for the ages, culminating in a Madison Republican legislator's successful bid to pass a state law blocking any building on Lake Monona more than 20 feet in height. The GOP-controlled Legislature passed it, and Republican Gov. Walter Kohler gleefully signed the law to spite not only Wright, who they viewed as a dangerous liberal, but Evjue's progressive newspaper, which had a habit of criticizing their conservative policies.
By the time the law was repealed after Democrat Gaylord Nelson became governor in 1959, the cost of construction had increased dramatically, and when the City Council again decided to hold a referendum in the early '60s, it went down to defeat.
By then Wright had passed away and many of Monona Terrace's longtime supporters gave up hope for making Madison home to a spectacular building designed not only by one of the world's most famous architects, but a Wisconsin native who had attended the UW-Madison as well.
Enter Paul Soglin, who during his successful campaign to begin his second incarnation as mayor in 1989 had promised downtown Madison businesses he'd advocate for a downtown convention center.
Geraldine Nestingen, the widow Ivan Nestingen, the Madison mayor who had been a tireless supporter of Wright's Monona Terrace in the '50s, sent me a letter that I reprinted in a column that implored the city to revive the Wright design for the convention center.
William Wesley Peters, Wright's successor at Taliesin in Spring Green, followed that by proclaiming that yes, they could do it. And thanks to Soglin's tenacity in getting key government leaders, including then-Gov. Tommy Thompson and even the conservative bloc on the Dane County Board, plus the city's business leaders to come together, Monona Terrace finally became reality.
The Foundation that William T. Evjue left in his will when he died in 1970 proudly stepped up to jump-start the private fundraising for the Wright building, which made up a crucial piece of the funding, with a $3 million grant. The gardens on top of Monona Terrace were named for the tenacious editor.
A number of events this weekend will celebrate Monona Terrace's 25th anniversary, starting with an event tonight and continuing with a community free concert and dance Saturday night on the Evjue rooftop. It's all aimed at recognizing what the center has come to mean for Madison, not to mention its key role in reviving what had become a moribund downtown, where the streets were rolled up after 5 p.m. as government workers ended their work day.
According to economic data, Monona Terrace has made a nearly $28 million annual impact on the city, helping build a bustling entertainment scene. During those 25 years it has hosted 677 conventions and 752 conferences that were attended by roughly 9 million people. And that's not counting weddings, anniversaries and other celebrations.
Besides, it's a beautiful work of architecture, a distinctive landmark on Madison's downtown along with the state Capitol that it complements.
I have to admit becoming a bit misty-eyed 25 years ago while attending that grand opening of Monona Terrace on July 19, 1997. It was one of the proudest moments in my 25 years as editor of this newspaper, which was founded by a man who had a vision and tirelessly crusaded to make it happen. I ordered that a picture of Monona Terrace run across the top of the front page for an entire month to commemorate the event.
Evjue died in 1970, never seeing his vision become reality. But I think he would have been happy that the kid he hired back in 1962 continued his crusade to make Monona Terrace happen.
Like I said back then, I did know all about it, after all.